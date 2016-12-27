Randy Gregory hopes to continue playing into playoffs

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2016, 11:19 AM EST

The Cowboys got defensive end Randy Gregory into the lineup for the first time this season on Monday night and he played on about a third of the team’s defensive snaps.

Gregory picked up a pair of tackles — one that stopped Dwayne Washington for no gain in the fourth quarter — and a hit on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford during his time on the field. Gregory is expected to play again against the Eagles in Week 17, but owner Jerry Jones intimated that he might not be available for the playoffs as Gregory is reportedly appealing what would be his third suspension.

“I just don’t know,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “We haven’t known the situation. But we’ll just see. … Relative to these issues with the league eligibility, suspensions, all of that kind of thing, you can easily not know. By their very nature, they’re very confidential.”

Gregory said it was “really special” for him to get back on the field and that he hopes to continue to play a part on defense while adding that he doesn’t have any more clarity than Jones when it comes to whether he’ll be able to keep playing.

“That’s out of my ballpark,” Gregory said. “There’s nothing I can do about that. That type of stuff I let Jerry and everyone else and people like my agent handle. As we go, we’ll find out how everything is going to turn out. As far as I know, I’m going to go out and play every week and do what I can to help out the team.”

The Cowboys suffered a couple of injuries on the defensive line Monday and have ruled defensive end Demarcus Lawrence out for the rest of the regular season, so Gregory could see even more time in Week 17 while waiting to find out what he’ll be able to do in the weeks to follow.