Ravens-Steelers generates record audience for NFL Network

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2016, 9:42 AM EST

A special edition of Thursday Night Football on Sunday Afternoon on Christmas generated a bigger audience than any show ever appearing on any day of any week in the history of NFL Network.

According to Austin Karp of SportsBusiness Daily, 14.8 million viewers dialed up NFLN for the Ravens-Steelers de facto playoff game. It was the biggest audience for any game ever played on the league-owned network, shattering the prior record of 10.7 million arising from a 49er-Ravens game played on Thanksgiving night in 2011.

That game sparked the shift of the third Thanksgiving to NBC, given widespread complaints regarding the lack of access to the game Super Bowl XLVII prequel. Plenty of people were also more than a bit salty about the inability to see Ravens-Steelers on a broadcast network, given that millions of homes still don’t have access to NFLN.

On one hand, the league needs to have a certain number of exclusive games every year on NFL Network in order to justify the fees charged to cable operators and satellite providers for the channel. On the other hand, having a great game on NFLN results in plenty of eyeballs being left on the table.

The AFC North showdown would have generated at least 20 million viewers, and maybe 25 million or more, if it had been televised on NBC. Still, any time a network that has yet to fulfill the lofty expectations with which it arrived in 2003 sets a viewership record, that’s a good day for the NFL.