Ravens-Steelers generates record audience for NFL Network

A special edition of Thursday Night Football on Sunday Afternoon on Christmas generated a bigger audience than any show ever appearing on any day of any week in the history of NFL Network.
According to Austin Karp of SportsBusiness Daily, 14.8 million viewers dialed up NFLN for the Ravens-Steelers de facto playoff game. It was the biggest audience for any game ever played on the league-owned network, shattering the prior record of 10.7 million arising from a 49er-Ravens game played on Thanksgiving night in 2011.
That game sparked the shift of the third Thanksgiving to NBC, given widespread complaints regarding the lack of access to the game Super Bowl XLVII prequel. Plenty of people were also more than a bit salty about the inability to see Ravens-Steelers on a broadcast network, given that millions of homes still don’t have access to NFLN.
On one hand, the league needs to have a certain number of exclusive games every year on NFL Network in order to justify the fees charged to cable operators and satellite providers for the channel. On the other hand, having a great game on NFLN results in plenty of eyeballs being left on the table.
The AFC North showdown would have generated at least 20 million viewers, and maybe 25 million or more, if it had been televised on NBC. Still, any time a network that has yet to fulfill the lofty expectations with which it arrived in 2003 sets a viewership record, that’s a good day for the NFL.
Million dollar bonuses for Goodell, Pash, Gardi, Blandino, Vincent, Kensil, Henderson, Wells, etc.
Well duh! It’s not called “STEELER NATION” for nothing!!
Wait for the ratings of the Cowboys vs. Packers games Jerry Jones was able to put into place weeks ago. THRU THE ROOF!!! The refs got this covered. Not only are they the two best teams in the NFC, the refs are gonna make sure it happens. Not this NY, Mara didnt donate as much as Jerry did. Did yall see the results of the Giants scandals this year??? I did. The NFL is ran by a group of very corrupted people that have already determined the most value they can get out of the year, not the quality of the product on the field.
Was a great game. Worth watching.
Also probably the best game ever shown on NFL Network.
That game was so good I can’t even be that upset about the result.
What about the TV ratings?
Seriously, who has DirecTV anymore? They are hemorrhaging subscribers.
The morons running the NFL blow my mind. Went to in-laws for Christmas dinner and watch the game. The in-laws cable system didn’t carry NFLN. Guessed that the game would be carried on a local station like it usually is when local team is on cable since we were 60 mi from Pittsburgh, no dice. Needless to say everyone was pissed. Took till halftime to figure out that we could watch it on You Tube after trying to stream it on NFL web site. We couldn’t do it on NFL site because my in-laws cable company didn’t support streaming of NFLN on the internet because it didn’t carry NFLN. Ended up streaming it on You Tube thru SkySports out of England. One of the worst experiences watching a game in my life. I’m glad the NFL is SOOOOO happy they got such great ratings on NFLN for this game. Would have had MILLIONS more watching the game if you weren’t so freaking stupid. Nothing like cutting out a big chunk of your fan base when your ratings are dropping. Had no problem finding the night game but couldn’t watch game 60 mi from me unfreakinbelievable!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I watched the game without cable. Streamed on SlingTV. I guess I was counted in that 14+million..
Interesting they are going to credit TNF for the good rating. The problem with that is the game was not on Thursday night so I dont think its valud justification for the Thursday games. Sunday afternoon on a holiday and your run of the mill Thursday night are two very different things.
Absolutely one of the very best games of this season and that finish is an instant all-time classic. As a Steelers fan there’s no team I hate and respect as much as the Ravens.
Would have been better if my Drunk brother in-law wasn’t sitting next to me, Geez……………