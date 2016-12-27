 Skip to content

Report: Bills will sit Tyrod Taylor this weekend

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2016, 12:24 PM EST
ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 24: Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at New Era Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Bills won’t have Rex Ryan on the sideline against the Jets this weekend and they will reportedly be without quarterback Tyrod Taylor as well.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bills, who will be coached by offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn on an interim basis, will bench Taylor in favor of EJ Manuel. Per Schefter, the reason is not performance related.

Taylor’s contract calls for the Bills to make a decision about picking up an option that would guarantee him over $30 million and that money would become guaranteed if Taylor suffered a serious injury against the Jets. As a result, they won’t be running the risk on being on the hook for a quarterback that their next coach may not want at a salary that they may not want to pay.

Taylor’s second season as the team’s starter wound up looking a lot like his first, although whether it is enough to build the offense around for years to come is still a question mark. His fate will be one of many things that the Bills will be talking about with the candidates to replace Ryan as their head coach.

3 Responses to “Report: Bills will sit Tyrod Taylor this weekend”
  1. toldlikeitis says: Dec 27, 2016 12:25 PM

    Fire Whaley

  2. rabidbillsfan says: Dec 27, 2016 12:27 PM

    EJ? Why not Cardale???? Makes no sense.

  3. biggs13 says: Dec 27, 2016 12:28 PM

    $30 Million? Lol PHINS UP!

