Robert Kelley day-to-day with knee issue

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 27, 2016, 10:25 AM EST

Washington has a chance to make the playoffs this week with a win against the Giants (assuming the Lions and Packers don’t tie), but they’re going to need a few days to know if they’ll have several key players available to them.

Via Mike Jones of the Washington Post, coach Jay Gruden said the MRI on running back Robert Kelley revealed no structural damage, and that he’d be evaluated on a day-to-day basis this week.

Kelley left Saturday’s game against the Bears, but returned for a few snaps.

He headlines a list of concerns for Washington headed into the finale. It’s unclear if tight end Jordan Reed (shoulder) will be able to return to the field after missing last week’s game, while safety Donte Whitner (quadricep) and center Spencer Long (ankle) are also getting the day-to-day treatment.

They do think there’s a chance rookie linebacker Su’a Cravens could return after missing two straight games with an elbow strain, and the experiment with him as a safety could begin this week if Whitner can’t play.