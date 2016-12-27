Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for Jets on Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2016, 1:56 PM EST

The Jets placed quarterback Bryce Petty on injured reserve Monday due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder, but that won’t lead to the first start of Christian Hackenberg’s career.

Jets coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Ryan Fitzpatrick will start the regular season finale against the Bills, who will reportedly be starting EJ Manuel in order to keep Tyrod Taylor from getting injured. The team has to decide on an option on Taylor’s contract that guarantees him $30.5 million and would be put in effect with a serious injury.

Bowles said, via Kimberley Martin of Newsday, that Fitzpatrick will get the start because he was the backup at the time of Petty’s injury. He added that he doesn’t believe the team would gain or lose anything by starting Hackenberg, who was a second-round pick this year.

Hackenberg will dress as Fitzpatrick’s backup, so there’s a chance he could wind up making his NFL debut in Week 17 although it sounds like it would take an injury for that to happen.