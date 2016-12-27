 Skip to content

Seahawks promote a wide receiver

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 27, 2016, 9:03 PM EST
SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 03: Wide receiver Kasen Williams #18 of the Seattle Seahawks makes a touchdown catch against defensive back Chimdi Chekwa #35 of the Oakland Raiders at CenturyLink Field on September 3, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks defeated the Raiders 31-21. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Seahawks promoted wide receiver Kasen Williams from the practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who had season-ending surgery on his broken leg Monday, was placed on the injured-reserve list.

Williams has spent most of the last two seasons on the Seahawks’ practice squad. He played in the final two games of the regular season last year.

With Lockett out, Jermaine Kearse and Paul Richardson move up a spot in the receiver rotation. Richardson has been listed as the No. 2 kickoff returner on the team’s unofficial depth chart, but it remains to be seen how the Seahawks will handle the return game in Lockett’s absence.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Rumor Mill, Seattle Seahawks
Respond to “Seahawks promote a wide receiver”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!