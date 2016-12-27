Seahawks promote a wide receiver

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 27, 2016, 9:03 PM EST

The Seahawks promoted wide receiver Kasen Williams from the practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who had season-ending surgery on his broken leg Monday, was placed on the injured-reserve list.

Williams has spent most of the last two seasons on the Seahawks’ practice squad. He played in the final two games of the regular season last year.

With Lockett out, Jermaine Kearse and Paul Richardson move up a spot in the receiver rotation. Richardson has been listed as the No. 2 kickoff returner on the team’s unofficial depth chart, but it remains to be seen how the Seahawks will handle the return game in Lockett’s absence.