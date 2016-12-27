Seahawks work out a bunch of running backs

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 27, 2016, 5:30 PM EST

The Seahawks ran off a running back who is part of a playoff-contending team, and now that they’re running short, they’re looking around for options.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Seahawks worked out a collection of running backs including Stevan Ridley, Jonas Gray, LaMichael James, Dominique Williams, and Boom Herron.

The immediate need is related to the shoulder injury suffered by Thomas Rawls last week, with coach Pete Carroll admitted some uncertainty about his starter playing this week.

Meanwhile, former Seahawks running back Christine Michael has found a home in Green Bay, with moments of productivity.