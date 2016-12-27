Seahawks work out a bunch of running backs

The Seahawks ran off a running back who is part of a playoff-contending team, and now that they’re running short, they’re looking around for options.
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Seahawks worked out a collection of running backs including Stevan Ridley, Jonas Gray, LaMichael James, Dominique Williams, and Boom Herron.
The immediate need is related to the shoulder injury suffered by Thomas Rawls last week, with coach Pete Carroll admitted some uncertainty about his starter playing this week.
Meanwhile, former Seahawks running back Christine Michael has found a home in Green Bay, with moments of productivity.
LaMichael James LOL
Early playoff exit for the “one year dynasty”
andreboy1 and which team are you the running back for? LOL
You say that every year. It never happens. Your team will be watching the playoffs from the golf course anyway.
Hey Seattle, I heard Doug Martin is available…
I wasn’t a proponent of cutting C-Mike. But really we need more than “moments of productivity”, whoever ends up playing RB.
Taking the longer view, for free agency and the draft I wanted the ‘Hawks to be thinking nothing but o-line, o-line, and more o-line. But it’s looking like the backfield needs work, too.
One Year Dynasty.
Nice.
That was the right move at the time. Prosise looked good, Rawls was getting healthy, and obviously, Collins > Michael beyond 2016.
If Prosise had stayed healthy, Michael would be a dead issue.
… have they reached out to Beast Mode?
Niners have 2 wins this year.
2
With a yearlong dumpster fire of an OL, and offensive backfield, injuries to the QB from the season outset, permanently losing ET, and now Kam likely ineffective for the remainder of the year due to a bad ankle, how the heck is Seattle even in contention for the playoffs?
It’s amazing they’ve won 9 games, and beat Tom Brady at home, the only NFL team to do so. And being the most traveled team this year with 5 trips to the east coast and back, with no other single team coming close to their diabolical travel schedule, it’s a miracle Seattle won the division.
I didn’t agree with Pete trading C-Mike and keeping a roster of young RB’s, but who’s to say C-Mike would not have gotten injured too and Seattle is still in the same position they are now, no? Lots of things to tighten up on this team. And I’d begin with a long overdue firing of Darrell Bevell. No other team has attempted to hire away the Seattle OC because he’s not a good OC. C’mon Pete, and the GM, get a clue.
I’d begin with a long overdue firing of Darrell Bevell
===
They were top 10 in points scored each of the last 4 seasons (9th, 8th, 10th, 4th).. what do you want from the guy?
There isn’t a coordinator in football who would have had that Seahawk offense in the top 10 this season. And their failings land right at Carroll and Schneiders feet this season. That line is an absolute catastrophe. It very likely cost them another shot at the Super Bowl. And they may not fix the line before their window closes.
We have had a roller coaster ride of a year. And I have to admit it’s been stressful and I’ve yelled my share of cussing at the TV. But:
* We are in the playoffs. 20 teams will not be.
* We won the NFC West. 24 teams did not win their division.
* By the end of the week, we will have one of the best records in the entire NFC.
* We will be playing a home game when the playoffs begin.
* We are the only team to beat the Patriots in their own stadium this season.
* We have a one in six shot of being in the Super Bowl.
* And we have been in two of the last three Super Bowls, winning one and losing one. Compare that to the fact that neither of the Super Bowl teams from last year even made it to the playoffs.
Has it been an up and down year for the ‘Hawks? You bet! But when all the crying and whining is done (mostly from me), we are in great shape. And we will get it done in crunch time. That’s who we are.
Their defense is no longer ranked first in fewest points allowed. They are giving up an average of 17.9 points a game. New England is leading with an average of 15.7 points allowed. Seattle has given up 33 more points total than New England. That means Seattle will have to shut out the Niners and hope that Miami scores 34 points or more on New England.