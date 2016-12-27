T.J. Yeldon to injured reserve for second straight year

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2016, 10:53 AM EST

Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon will end his second NFL season in the same place that he ended his first one.

Yeldon has been placed on injured reserve as a result of an ankle injury. He spent the last three weeks of his rookie year on injured reserve with a knee issue.

Yeldon played in all 15 games this year, but his production was down across the board from his rookie year. Yeldon ran 130 times for 465 yards and one touchdown, which is lower than he managed as a rookie in all three metrics along with a drop from 4.1 yards per carry to 3.6 yards this season.

The arrival of Chris Ivory accounts for the drop in Yeldon’s workload, but it’s probably fair to say that Yeldon fell short of where the Jaguars expected the 2015 second-round pick to be in his second season with the team. Both backs should be back in 2017 and Jacksonville would welcome better results from each of them.

The Jags filled Yeldon’s roster spot by claiming running back Daryl Richardson off of waivers from the Steelers.