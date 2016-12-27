Terry Bradshaw’s criticism of Mike Tomlin was bizarre, gratuitous, inaccurate

Hall of Fame Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw has generated plenty of attention for his criticism of current Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. Steelers players didn’t like it, and Tomlin said that Bradshaw’s reference to the Super Bowl-winning coach as a “cheerleader guy . . . probably fall more toward the area of disrespect and unprofessional.”
Bradshaw, on one hand, is entitled to have an opinion and to deliver it in frank and candid fashion. Others are likewise entitled to have an opinion about Bradshaw’s opinion.
And I’m entitled to broaden the lens a bit and ask this question: When is the last time in the past 15 years that Bradshaw has said anything remotely insightful about the NFL? He rarely if ever articulates theories or ideas that provoke thought or serve as the launching point for a meaningful discussion.
That’s not really his role. He’s a personality. A storyteller. Gregarious, funny, affable, entertaining, and (typically) non-threatening. He’s that kooky, unfiltered uncle who can’t get a sentence out without tripping over his tongue and who routinely blurts out all sorts of incomprehensible nonsense when trying to read highlights.
And he’s fine with that. Bradshaw knows his role, and he gladly embraces the profit potential of being football’s version of Sonny Bono — a lovable, unpolished rube who can mask substantive deficiencies, absence of preparation, and lack of attention to detail with an “aw shucks” and a belly laugh.
That’s what makes his biting criticism of Tomlin even more bizarre. It’s not like Bradshaw to take aim with that kind of over-the-top specificity. Because he so rarely does it, it seems mean and personal on those rare occasions when it happens.
As many have pointed out since Bradshaw’s assault emerged four days ago, Tomlin’s track record speaks for itself. While in this day and age there always will be someone who will agree with any theory no matter how inaccurate it may be, there hasn’t been a groundswell of voices yelling “second” in response to Bradshaw’s assessment.
That serves only to underscore how strange the situation was and still is. Whatever the reasoning and motivation, Bradshaw swung and missed so badly on this one that it has prompted a long-overdue assessment of what he actually brings to the table, beyond comic relief.
What if his motivation was to provide motivation?
He could very well be helping his former team create an “us against the world” mentality.
As a Patriots fan, Rodney Harrison and Tedy Bruschi have done similar things in the past to spark the locker room from afar. You send out a public jab for the sole reason to be proven wrong.
I know it’s the holiday break, but even backup photo guy should have thought of Jackie Chiles for this one.
I thought of it more like: Kids these days don’t……. Back in the day we…….
If you notice, the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t really have him around practices, or the training facility… And his animosity towards Big Ben probably has something to do with it also
I am definitely not going to pull the race card, but there are plenty of other coaches who would qualify under the “cheerleader” category
Bradshaw doesn’t like Steelers coaches that WIN.
Rex would perfectly fill Terry’s seat with the Fox broadcast. Same demeanor with a much more recent and relevant knowledge of the NFL.
Bradshaw isn’t the brightest but he is quite correct on Tomlin. A great coach does not continue to lose to bottom feeding teams season after season. When he gets his team to consistently beat the teams they should and rise up against better ones, then he’ll be a great coach.
You can tell a Steeler’s fan a mile away but up close you can’t tell them a thing.
Nothing bizarre about Bradshaw’s comments. Clearly he is in the midst of a shingles outbreak.
“Tomlin’s track record speaks for itself.”
Indeed it does. From 2011-present, Tomlin has been a glorified Marvin Lewis. Went 8-8 twice, had a few solid regular seasons, and basically no playoff wins (lets be honest, the Bengals lost more than the Steelers won). The further he gets from Chin’s old roster and Lebeau’s old defense, the more clear it becomes that Tomlin’s Steelers are always overhyped and will never hang with the Pats.
Bradshaw was an overrated system QB.
“Terry Bradshaw’s criticism of Mike Tomlin was bizarre, gratuitous and right on the money.”
Well said, PFT. Well said. Bradshaw’s shot at Coach Tomlin was bull***t.
For a man who is perpetually embittered over criticism directed at him — Bradshaw slings some flaming arrows more than one might expect.
As noted above, Brad does not bring a lot to the party – and his deficiencies can always be ameliorated with a “hyuk, hyuk, hyuk,” rube-esque belly laugh (often during times when nothing even remotely funny, or even intended to be funny, is said).
One would imagine the hyper-sensitive Bradshaw would be less likely to launch salvos – given how much he was wounded (and stays wounded nearly 50 years later) by them – – – but strangely, that is not the case. At least Coach Noll’s critiques were driven with the aim of on field performance and production. Bradshaw launches his inane blasts purely gratuitously.
It’s weak.
Tomlin’s tenure is marked with by a woman beater as a QB and numerous unethical, unprofessional, and dirty players on defense.
He owns that record and it should be blood stains on any positives that he might want to invent.
The truth hurts.
And Tomlin is very dirty laundry – a urine yellow towel.
I have no dog in this fight
Tomlin 102-57 (.642)
Cowher 149-90 (.623)
But .642 is greater than .623. I personally feel they were/are both good coaches. Some act like one is great and the other is trash but those are just opinions that they can’t really back up with facts.
Some are better than others at deciphering between what is reality and what they want to be reality.
Bradshaw was wrong . He was a great player for his time but even he didnt go down swinging.
The game has changed so he can either pay attention or contine to watch using scripted notes.
I seriously think Terry Bradshaw is starting to come down with dementia. Too many concussions are now starting to show. He needs to retire and enjoy the fruits of his labor and career. It’s easy to see this happening.
Maybe Bradshaw found out Tomlin started the rumour of his premature death from a few years ago.
“Tomlin has been a glorified Marvin Lewis”. So you cherry picked a period of time when his record wasn’t great to prove your point? By that scientific standard BB is a louse – if we look only at his Cleveland record.
Tomlin has never had a losing season. He’s taken his team to the playoffs seven times in ten years. He’s averaged 10 wins a season. He’s won five division titles during a time that has seen Baltimore win a SB and the Bengals become competitive again. He’s been to two SBs and won one. And he’s back in the playoffs as the #3 seed with only one “Cowher guy”. And that period you speak of? For most franchises that would be the time they drift into obscurity. But he’s turned the roster over and made them competitive again. How many coaches have a resume like that? Not many.
And read his tweet to see why he’s well regarded. He knows he isn’t great. I love his approach to the issue. Classy, professional and insightful. Unlike the windbag Bradshaw and most of the commentators here.
I didn’t know Bradshaw “assaulted” Tomlin?
I thought he just said that he “wasn’t a great coach”, which is certainly correct.
It’s a proven medical fact that steroid abuse in your younger years causes dementia in your old age.
Steelers*
Come on now. This dude tripped a guy who had a touchdown
Obviously, Bradshaw’s definition of “great” may be different than yours… When YOU think of great NFL coaches, does Tomlin’s name jump to mind?
“…a lovable, unpolished rube who can mask substantive deficiencies, absence of preparation, and lack of attention to detail with an “aw shucks” and a belly laugh.”
Nailed it! I’m still chuckling. An excellent description of this perennial buffoon.
The Steelers rolled the dice in 2009, gambling that they could squeeze one more Lombardi out of the talented, aging group that won in 2008. So, they extended some contracts and kept some players that they normally would have let go. They came up just a few points short against the Packers in 2010.
Starting in 2011, under the duress of these crippling contracts, they were rebuilding their team with Tomlin at the helm–all while never falling below .500 and even managing to make the playoffs in a highly competitive division where 2 or 3 teams regularly have double digit wins [unlike the abysmal AFC East where there has been absolutely no competition for the past 15 years. And division tit;les come very cheap]
He makes some crazy decisions…but he’s a damn fine coach. It ain’t easy to win in the AFC North!
If you’re going to check the statistics, pick the ones that don’t lie — Since 2011, that is, the last FIVE YEARS, Tomlin has produced three early playoff losses.
And within even that success, Big Ben the battered gunslinger has been bailing him out and taken a terrible beating in the process. All the while MT’s whining about officiating, headsets and tripping opponents. No, he’s not the worst HC in the league, not even in the bottom tier, which is chockabloc with incompetence — but he’s not great. To quote Bill Walsh, “He’s just good enough to get you beat.”