Todd Bowles: The effort isn’t the problem

The Jets season started poorly with losses in five of the first six games and it isn’t ending any better as the team has lost six of their last seven.

The last three losses have come by 31, 21 and 38 points, which has led some to question the team’s effort level. Rookie defensive end Leonard Williams said, via ESPN.com, after last Saturday’s 41-3 loss to the Patriots that he thought the team lacked passion and that “some people are probably looking past the season.” Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson had similar comments after the game and coach Todd Bowles was asked about his team’s effort level being a problem on Tuesday.

“Not at all. We’ve talked about it. It’s not the effort, it’s the concern,” Bowles said at a press conference. “Those are blown things that we blow week in and week out. That’s consistent. So those things make it seem like the effort isn’t there, but the effort’s there. Blowing same things week in and week out makes it seem worse than it is.”

Bowles was also asked about defensive end Sheldon Richardson telling reporters that wide receiver Brandon Marshall should be “embarrassed” in the wake of the loss to the Patriots. Bowles said he spoke to the players and the team and that he’d rather have players “frustrated and pissed off” during a losing season because it shows they care.

That level of care hasn’t been showing up on the field. Whether that’s effort or, as Bowles said Tuesday, “not playing smart,” it’s not a great look at the end of Bowles’ second season in the job.