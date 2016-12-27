Tomlin hits back at Bradshaw with a Hollywood Henderson reference

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 27, 2016, 1:01 PM EST

Last week, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw said that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is not a great coach. Today, Tomlin took an amusing shot at Bradshaw.

Asked by reporters how he felt about Bradshaw’s critique, Tomlin answered, “What do I know? I grew up a Dallas fan. Particularly a Hollywood Henderson fan.”

Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson was a Cowboys linebacker who famously insulted Bradshaw before the teams met in the 1978 Super Bowl, saying that Bradshaw “is so dumb, he couldn’t spell ‘cat’ if you spotted him a C and an A.”

Tomlin added that he found Bradshaw’s comments about Tomlin being more a cheerleader than a coach disrespectful, although Tomlin didn’t have a problem with Bradshaw saying Tomlin is not a great coach. Tomlin said he thinks for a coach to be labeled great, he needs the résumé of a Bill Belichick, who has won four Super Bowls, or a Gregg Popovich, who has won five NBA titles.

So Tomlin can live with it if Bradshaw doesn’t think he’s a great coach. Even if Tomlin also thinks Hollywood Henderson was on to something.