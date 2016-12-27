Tomlin hits back at Bradshaw with a Hollywood Henderson reference

Last week, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw said that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is not a great coach. Today, Tomlin took an amusing shot at Bradshaw.
Asked by reporters how he felt about Bradshaw’s critique, Tomlin answered, “What do I know? I grew up a Dallas fan. Particularly a Hollywood Henderson fan.”
Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson was a Cowboys linebacker who famously insulted Bradshaw before the teams met in the 1978 Super Bowl, saying that Bradshaw “is so dumb, he couldn’t spell ‘cat’ if you spotted him a C and an A.”
Tomlin added that he found Bradshaw’s comments about Tomlin being more a cheerleader than a coach disrespectful, although Tomlin didn’t have a problem with Bradshaw saying Tomlin is not a great coach. Tomlin said he thinks for a coach to be labeled great, he needs the résumé of a Bill Belichick, who has won four Super Bowls, or a Gregg Popovich, who has won five NBA titles.
So Tomlin can live with it if Bradshaw doesn’t think he’s a great coach. Even if Tomlin also thinks Hollywood Henderson was on to something.
For once I can agree with two Steelers at the same time, they are both correct. Well done lads, well done.
That is funny. I forgot about the Hollywood Henderson quote.
Tomlin may or may not be a great coach, but he is absolutely a great interview. He certainly has a unique way with words.
The Pittsburgh media will do anything to chum the waters. Always has, always will. ANYTHING!
Tremendous comeback, but Bradshaw is still right.
Touch Tomlin, nice job! Bradshaw also called Elway a SOCAL baby during his rookie year and later on (last year) ripped Manning pretty good. Look who’s laughing now!
Terry correctly has criticized Big Ben and Tomlin
But they are allowed to strike back
Touche Tomlin.
I’m a Bills fan but have always admired and have great respect for Mike Tomlin. I don’t understand why Bradshaw would say this. A lot of teams especially my Bills would be ecstatic to have him leading our team. He’s not the best but he’s top 5 hands down! His record speaks for itself. He’s winning 65% of his games and has never had a losing record. And has been to two Superbowls and won 1. That sounds like a great head coach to me. That’s why i’m really confused and shocked he would say this. I don’t understand what he’s trying to accomplish here. Maybe someone can explain why he would?
Tomlin is much more intelligent and classy than the trolls and Bradshaw could ever be. Can’t wait for a brilliant post from Mr TedMurph the Cheaties Sage.
Love it!
Bradshaw has ALWAYS had an axe to grind in or about Pittsburgh.
For so long, I keep trying to beat down the Tomlin naysayers. It’s like they’re all spoiled children – who think winning Super Bowls is as easy as farting after an all-you-can-eat chili contest.
First off, Bradshaw hated being drafted by Pittsburgh; hated the city of Pittsburgh itself; hated Steeler Nation; hated and still hates Chuck Noll; and attributes his four Super Bowl victories entirely to himself. His opinion is worth as much as a jelly bean to an Orca.
Coach Tomlin’s all-time winning percentage is Hall of Fame worthy. Among Head Coaches with ten or more seasons under their belt, Tomlin’s winning percentage is TWELFTH in the history of the NFL – a league which has been around for nearly a century (and Tomlin is doing it exclusively in the era and challenges of Free Agency).
The only coaches in NFL history with a better winning percentage after 10+ seasons are Vince Lombardi, John Madden, George Allen, Ray Flaherty, George Halas, Don Shula, Bill Belichick, Paul Brown, Tony Dungy, George Seifert and Mike McCarthy. All but Belichick, Seifert and McCarthy have busts in the Pro Football Hall of Fame – and Belichick and McCarthy are only not in by reason they’re still ACTIVE.
Tomlin has never had a losing season – after ten seasons. Only John Madden, George Allen and Vince Lombardi – who have been enshrined in Canton can say that.
And if Tomlin can do it for 3 more seasons (knock on wood), Tomlin and Tomlin alone will be the only man in NFL HISTORY able to say that. Ever. EVER!!!!!
There are so many more pro-Tomlin arguments – but the foregoing should suffice. All my brothers and sisters in Steeler Nation who whine, pout and cry about Coach Tomlin need to smarten up. DeCastro, the Rooneys and the Steeler Locker Room know more than you!!!
Bradshaw at Steelers coaches. Just watch the new A FOOTBALL LIFE on Chuck Noll on the NFL Network. Bradshaw looks like he was having nightmare flashbacks.
We love Terry here the way you love a drunken uncle who can’t seem to keep on the beam. Can be MEAN bit generally MEANS well.
Tomlin’s record speaks volumes. Glad he’s leading our team.
This is especially funny because I’ve heard so many long time Steeler season ticket holders complain about Tomlin, but he’s suddenly become “great” when a former Steeler with four rings doesn’t put him in at the same level as Belichick.
Guess there much not be anything really newsworthy going on with the Steelers!
I’m a devout, old-school Steelers’ fan. I was around when Terry was the QB for those Super Bowls. He was as responsible for their success as was Mean Joe, Lambert, Swann, Stallworth, Franco. etc. But why is he going out of his way to bring Tomlin down? If he’s still pissed at the way Chuck Noll treated him, it’s obvious his feelings are still hurt. He can call Tomlin a bad coach, but by calling him a cheerleader is disrespectful. We love you, Terry, but please stay away from the organization and don’t remind us how sensitive you are.
I thought you were going to mention the UFC fighter Dan Henderson
“Tremendous comeback, but Bradshaw is still right.”
And to be fair, Tomlin seems to agree with him. I also think Tomlin is right: you do need a Belichick-like pedigree to be considered a great coach (and Tomlin doesn’t have one), and it was a bit disrespectful for Bradshaw to make the cheerleader comment. If Bradshaw just had said that he doesn’t think Tomlin was a great coach, this story wouldn’t have gotten the same amount of traction.
Girl fight !!!!!
Hollywood Henderson won the lottery. Twice.
True story.
I thought it was the 1979 Super Bowl (for the 1978 season) that was Steelers vs Cowboys and not the 1978 Super Bowl.
Teams met in the 1979 Superbowl. 78′ is Broncos vs. Cowboys.
Bradshaw is dumb old geezer who pathetically still believes what he thinks is relevant.
I agree with Bradshaw. The whole tough guy and sunglasses charade from Tomlin is weak. It’s also why their players feature low football IQs and got completely blasted by the Pats all the time.
I don’t even know how he got hired, to be honest.
IN 2006, in a passing league, his defense was ranked dead last as a pass defense, but then the good ol’ Rooney Rule kicked in, and voila, here comes Mike Tomlin because he “fit the suit”.
Most overrated coach next to Marvin Lewis in the past 10 years.
At some point, when you look at the entire resume, it’s not as good as sold by some fans.
It was.
’78 season was the Cowboys/Steelers rematch from ’75 where Jackie Smith dropped that easy TD.
’79 was vs the Rams when they played the awful Vince Ferragamo and won with ease.
Whe you say ” ’78 SB” that means the ’78 season’s Super Bowl, not the month it was played in.
Bradshaw’ job is to give his opinion on football and he did it. Big deal.
As for Steelers fans insulting Bradshaw, ummmmm, he’s the type of Steeler that Tomlin wishes he was. And I like Tomlin, but c’mon, Bradshaw is a Steelers legend.
Terry Bradshaw has always been a nitwit, so what’s the surprise here?
Personally, I think Bradshaw took one too many hits during his playing days.
All that said, I think he’s right about Tomlin not being a great coach and I also think Tomlin’s tough guy act wears very thin.
The fact is, Tomlin’s best asset is Ben Roethlisberger. That guy is as clutch as any QB in the NFL.
As for Hollywood Henderson, it’s amazing he could speak at all during his playing days. He was so drugged up he probably didn’t even know he was in the NFL.
It can easily be said that Bradshaw was not a great QB either (not even close actually). He obviously deserves the HOF because of the rings, but his stats alone do not even sniff Canton.
steelers are falling apart. one and done in playoffs
The (second of three) Super Bowls (XIII) they met in was played in the early part of ’79 – but it was the ’78 season, and the NFL season overall is considered ’78.
Hate to hint around like Tomlin did, but that was special the way tripped up Bradshaw!
That’s cute until you remember that, out of the 3 Super Bowls Henderson was in, the 2 he lost were against Pittsburg. Doesn’t really matter whether Bradshaw can spell with those results.
Coach Tomlin’s all-time winning percentage is Hall of Fame worthy.
^LOL!!!!!!!!!
It’s fascinating sometimes reading things on this board.
I am still trying to figure out how on earth Tony Dungy got into the HOF, along with Jerome Bettis and his 3 YPC career average.
Holy mackerel.
Learn NFL history and/or seek medical assistance.
I can list numerous coaches who have more wins and more success as a coach who aren’t even in the HOF.
And, they would have shown coaching success at multiple stops with mediocre or poor franchises.
Mickey Mouse could coach the Steelers and put out 10 win seasons. They have very good stability and an owner that gets it.
That’s 10 wins per year right there.
Tomlin losing to Tim Tebow and never really beating the Pats, except barely in 2011 during the Lockout year in Pitt, is reflective of how overrated he is.
A touch of burn and a touch of humility, all in all a pretty good response.
Our human drama is so ephemeral.
RIP, Carrie Fisher.
I was born and raised in Pittsburgh. Been a Steelers’ fan my entire life.
There are fans in Pittsburgh that don’t care about Tomlin’s success. They can’t get passed the fact that an African-American is the coach of the Steelers. Steelers.com had to shut down their message board because of these neanderthals and their racist comments.
Mike Tomlin is a great Steelers’ coach. The players love him.
Some of you are missing it. How many coaches in the NFL can be classified as great? Only 1, Bill Belichick. The problem is when Terry Bradshaw just says he is a cheerleader guy. Now that is ignorant to say. Ask the guys who play on the team and are in the building every day if all he does is cheer. They will tell you differently. He was a secondary coach under Tony Dungy, a D-Coordinator where he lead a defense to Top 5 ranking. He knows football. He does the job of a head coach and does it well. For non-Steelers fans, ask how many would take him. If he was let go or resigned tomorrow about 25 teams would be in line to try and get him. That speaks for itself.
Keep thinking anybody can coach a team with talent. Ask Rudy T. what it is like to coach the Lakers with Kobe and Shaq. Don’t be fooled into believing that because a team has talent that it makes it easy sometimes they are the most difficult team to coach. Bill Cowher had 3 straight losing seasons…So help me with that one…?
Steelers peeps with no class. No surprise.
Mike Tomlin is a great Steelers’ coach. The players love him.
Isn’t that WHY he is overrated?
Players love Rexie Ryan, too.
The difference is Tomlin is lucky to be the coach of a very stable franchise that gets it.
It’s great that players love playing for him, as they did Cowher, but those coaches are not good tacticians at all.
Terrible, in fact.
It’s the Pete Carroll school of coaching. Lots of pom-poms or in this case, the tough guy blue collar facade with sunglasses and this stoic sideline look as if we’re supposed to believe he’s in charge and not some Rooney Rule figurehead hired by the very team that created the stupid and insulting Rooney Rule.
Tylawpick6 –
I agree with Bradshaw. The whole tough guy and sunglasses charade from Tomlin is weak. It’s also why their players feature low football IQs and got completely blasted by the Pats all the time.
I don’t even know how he got hired, to be honest.
IN 2006, in a passing league, his defense was ranked dead last as a pass defense, but then the good ol’ Rooney Rule kicked in, and voila, here comes Mike Tomlin because he “fit the suit”.
Most overrated coach next to Marvin Lewis in the past 10 years.
At some point, when you look at the entire resume, it’s not as good as sold by some fans.
Have you looked at the resume…Interesting everyone wants to compare him to Belichick. Every coach falls short so how would he be any different. His resume is better than 98% of the coaches in the NFL so how do you explain that. And your shade throwing that he got the job because he was black doesn’t go unnoticed. So all white coaches have gotten jobs because all were qualified. Got it. How do you know that when he got in the room he interviewed well, showed knowledge and presented himself as a leader. Oh, that’s right black coaches don’t do that – Only all white qualified ones do. Your post shows your ignorance and your racist overtones…I will expose you every time…
If he was let go or resigned tomorrow about 25 teams would be in line to try and get him. That speaks for itself.
Would they though?
And, better yet, would Tomlin succeed on a WORSE franchise?
He wouldn’t.
“I grew up a Dallas fan”
I knew I liked black and yellow Mario Epps for a reason.
Mickey Mouse could coach the Steelers and put out 10 win seasons. They have very good stability and an owner that gets it.
That’s 10 wins per year right there.
Correct me if I am wrong but there were 6x seasons under Bill Cowher that the Steelers didn’t win 10x games.
For those silly people that say that Tomlin won a SB with Cowher’s players…note that Cowher had the same team the year before and didn’t win 10 games nor make the playoffs.
Bradshaw was right. Tomlin is not a great coach.
And who cares?
Particularly irksome is the sheer hypocrisy of Bradshaw.
Bradshaw has always bristled, wilted and even emotionally crumbled under the weight of criticism — said how much he resented it (to this day) when others meted it out on him (in some cases nearly a half century ago), and YET — Bradshaw regularly takes these unsolicited blasts at people.
Not cool, Brad. Not cool.
Being a Bengals fan for so many years, one thing I’ve learned is never count the Steelers out.
Here’s the thing about people claiming Tomlin only took Cowher’s team and won a superbowl. The team Cowher left Tomlin was 8-8. Tomlin then went 10-6 and then 12-4 winning the Superbowl in his second year.
Meanwhile Jon Gruden took over a perinial playoff Tamp bay Bucs team that Tony Dungy rebuilt from the the ground up and won a superbowl his first season. Most, not everyone but most, immediately gave Gruden credit for getting Tampa Bay over the hump and almost every year since getting fired from Tampa Bay there were rumors of some team pursuing Gruden for a head coaching job.
I don’t know why the descrepency. I don’t know why Gruden carries so much respect while Tomlin deals with idiots like Bradshaw despite Tomlin having arguably a better coaching career but he is right to feel disrespected to be called a cheerleader rather than a coach.
Bradshaw brought up valid points – what’s wrong with him having an opinion? Time to move on
Ownership needs to stop this. It is not becoming of a head coach. This is the kind of stuff you’d expect from Rex or Rob Ryan.
Not a fan of Tomlin and I think he’s slightly overrated (doesn’t mean he’s not a good coach) but Bradshaw needed the guy ahead of him in college to decide he’d rather duck hunt than play ball to even sniff the field.
Phil Robertson was that much better than him as QB that it literally took him deciding to duck hunt instead of ball to get Terry on the field.
Course Phil still did ok for himself – Net worth of 15 million dollars for something he created himself, not because he could play a game.
Well said toocold. Good friends from Pittsburg and Steeler fans always teling me how fans there can stand Tomlin. Please, send him to Philly.
I love when people go off on tangents about how overrated so & so player is and “oh how did they get in?” The targets are always Joe Namath, Jerome Bettis, and Tony Dungy. Bettis didn’t have the stats but he was one of the most underrated pieces of the Steelers offense you had to watch him in order to get it. Tony Dungy got in for being the first African American head coach and was a class act everywhere he went a long with making chicken salad with little talent he had to work with on defense in Indy, why are we complaining about a guy like that getting enshrined? and the Namath blasters are just 15-30 year old stat geeks who never watched Joe Namath play in their lives, he was a tough guy who changed the NFL landscape for years to come and happened to be a gunslinger in the wrong area, but back then the Jets were feared with Namath believe it or not.
Send him to Philly.
10 years, 102 wins, 5 division titles, 6 playoff appearances, 2 AFC championships, 1 Super Bowl win and zero losing seasons. At least 29 other franchises would kill for that now.
Tomlin should be more concerned with his upcoming postseason loss to Miami, Gase will out coach him once again.🙂