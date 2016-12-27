Tony Jefferson will end season on injured reserve

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2016, 3:24 PM EST

The Cardinals will play the final game of a disappointing season against the Rams on Sunday and they’ll do it without safety Tony Jefferson.

Coach Bruce Arians announced on Tuesday that Jefferson will be placed on injured reserve as a result of a sprained MCL suffered against the Seahawks in Week 15. Arians also said that guard Taylor Boggs, who started the last two games, would also be placed on I.R. and that tackle D.J. Humphries will miss the finale after sitting out last weekend with a concussion.

Jefferson played in all 15 games for the Cardinals this year and ends the season with 96 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He re-signed with the team as a restricted free agent and is set to be an unrestricted free agent come the start of the new league year.

Jefferson is one of many impending free agents on the Arizona roster with defensive end Calais Campbell, linebacker Chandler Jones and tight end Jermaine Gresham also playing on expiring contracts. That should lead to a fair amount of roster reshaping on the heels of a season that fell well short of expectations.