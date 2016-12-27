Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2016, 8:06 AM EST

Bills CB Stephon Gilmore could miss the finale with a concussion.

The Dolphins are banged up on defense.

The Patriots defense has been bingeing on turnovers recently.

Getting a win over Rex Ryan provides some motivation for the Jets in Week 17.

It looks like the Ravens will be without CB Jimmy Smith again this week.

Bengals TE Tyler Eifert’s back injury isn’t expected to jeopardize his 2017 availability.

Said Browns LB Chris Kirksey, “It is definitely a relief, man. We were just waiting on that first win, and we got it this past weekend.”

The Steelers will put some playoff tickets on sale Wednesday.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien will have some insight on Matt McGloin should the Raiders be their playoff opponent.

A look at Colts players headed for free agency.

Injuries limited the Jaguars’ personnel options on offense last Saturday.

TE Delanie Walker shared his thoughts on why the Titans seem to play up or down to their opposition.

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said the team was playing from behind too often this season.

The Chiefs don’t seem overly concerned with RB Spencer Ware’s rib injury.

Raiders QB Derek Carr is staying optimistic despite his broken leg.

Chargers K Josh Lambo was better during 2015 season than he has been this year.

Injuries didn’t stop the Cowboys defensive line from turning in a strong game on Monday night.

The Giants are waiting to find out who they’ll play in the Wild Card round.

Confidence isn’t a problem for Eagles rookie CB Jalen Mills.

Have the Redskins improved this season even if they don’t make the playoffs?

Bears veterans want to make sure younger teammates still give their all in Week 17.

RB Zach Zenner was a bright spot for the Lions in Monday’s loss.

WR Geronimo Allison has stepped up when needed for the Packers.

Vikings LB Chad Greenway isn’t ready to talk about his plans for 2017.

Said Falcons coach Dan Quinn, “Having an opportunity to play at home, it’s significant for sure.”

Special teams play has been solid for the Panthers.

Saints RB Mark Ingram is aiming for a 1,000-yard season.

RB Doug Martin’s future with the Buccaneers is unclear after he was inactive in Week 16.

Said Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim of WR J.J. Nelson, “I’m not sure what his ceiling is, I just know he is a big-play guy.”

Interim head coach John Fassel got nostalgic as his time with the Rams likely comes to an end.

The 49ers defense didn’t see a dramatic increase in workload during coach Chip Kelly’s first season with the team.

Finding evidence of a decline for the Seahawks.