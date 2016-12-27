Tyron Smith unlikely to play Week 17

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2016, 4:29 PM EST

Left tackle Tyron Smith left Monday night’s game with a knee injury that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated wasn’t particularly serious after his team beat the Lions, but it looks like it will be enough to keep him out of Week 17.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett reiterated that the team plans to stick with its starters for the regular season finale against the Eagles, but that Smith will not practice on Wednesday and is unlikely to play due to the injury. That would give Smith almost three weeks off before the Cowboys are back on the field in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Smith turned in another excellent season for the Cowboys and was voted into the Pro Bowl. He missed two games earlier this year with a back injury.

Garrett said defensive linemen Terrell McClain is also expected to miss practice Wednesday after hurting his ankle against Detroit.