Tyron Smith unlikely to play Week 17

Left tackle Tyron Smith left Monday night’s game with a knee injury that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated wasn’t particularly serious after his team beat the Lions, but it looks like it will be enough to keep him out of Week 17.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett reiterated that the team plans to stick with its starters for the regular season finale against the Eagles, but that Smith will not practice on Wednesday and is unlikely to play due to the injury. That would give Smith almost three weeks off before the Cowboys are back on the field in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Smith turned in another excellent season for the Cowboys and was voted into the Pro Bowl. He missed two games earlier this year with a back injury.
Garrett said defensive linemen Terrell McClain is also expected to miss practice Wednesday after hurting his ankle against Detroit.
Tyron Smith > Joe Thomas…
if Joe Thomas played in the NFC his streak of Pro Bowl Appearances would’ve ended 3 years ago…how bout them Cowboys eh?…
#13-giants
#got 5?…
#Muricas Team!!…
That brace saved his career.
Dr. Jones will probably clear him to play
Unfortunate, but that Lions’ DB played it exactly as he should have. When you’re giving up 110 lbs to an athletic OT on the move, taking him on high is straight suicide.
Several lions players were trying to cause injuries. Guess Ndamukong Suh wasn’t the only dirty player.