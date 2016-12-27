Week 17 Power Rankings

1. Patriots (13-2; last week No. 1): Just like last year, the Patriots need to beat the Dolphins to nail down the No. 1 seed. Unlike last year, the Patriots hope to actually win this one.
2. Cowboys (13-2; No. 2): Yes, Dez Bryant has thrown more touchdown passes this year than Tony Romo.
3. Chiefs (11-4; No. 5): Yes, Dontari Poe has thrown more touchdown passes this year than Tony Romo.
4. Steelers (10-5; No. 9): If the Steelers win the Super Bowl, maybe Terry Bradshaw should get a ring.
5. Giants (10-5; No. 3): On Thursday night, Eli Manning was dressed like Phil Simms. And, unfortunately, played like eem.
6. Raiders (12-3; No. 4): “I like quarterbacks who don’t break their legs,” a certain politician possibly would say if commenting on whether Derek Carr is the MVP.
7. Falcons (10-5; No. 8): In the Chiefs, the AFC has a playoff team no one pays much attention to. In the NFC, that team is the Falcons.
8. Dolphins (10-5; No. 10): In the same year that Dak Prescott Drew Bledsoe’d Tony Romo, maybe Matt Moore will Romo Ryan Tannehill.
9. Packers (9-6; No. 14): They’ll be the most dangerous team in the NFC playoff field, if they can avoid losing at Lambeau Field to the Giants in the postseason for the third time in 10 years.
10. Seahawks (9-5-1; No. 6): When the losses over the last five games outnumber the wins, it’s hard to call any defeat an aberration.
11. Lions (9-6; No. 7): With only one win against a team with a non-losing record and a blowout loss against a Dallas team with nothing to play for, it’s possible that the Lions are should be renamed the Lyin’s.
12. Texans (9-6; No. 16): Another year, another ugly loss coming at home in the wild-card round.
13. Washington (8-6-1; No. 17): For the team, the playoffs are riding on Sunday’s game against the Giants. For the quarterback, millions are riding on it.
14. Titans (8-7; No. 11): Before trashing the AFC South, consider this — the Titans are 1-4 in the division this year and 7-3 outside of it.
15. Buccaneers (8-7; No. 12): The Bucs are still alive, but they have a better chance of catching lightning in a milk bottle in one hand and holding the winning Powerball ticket in the other.
16. Broncos (8-7; No. 13): Maybe Peyton Manning will finally get the credit he deserves for last year’s Super Bowl run.
17. Ravens (8-7; No. 15): Making their playoff exit even more painful is the fact that the Ravens could have made it to the Super Bowl.
18. Saints (7-8; No. 22): The role of spoiler is suiting them well; they can next knock the Falcons out of the No. 2 seed.
19. Colts (7-8; No. 18): Chuck Pagano deserves full responsibility for another lost season only if he also has been secretly working as the team’s G.M.
20. Vikings (7-8; No. 19): The mutiny-unless-it-wasn’t that lasted a full half unless it didn’t becomes one of the weirdest moments in one of the weirdest seasons the Vikings have ever had.
21. Eagles (6-9; No. 25): Carson Wentz has a degree of elusiveness and escapability that we’ve rarely seen at the quarterback position. If his passing skills ever match that, he’ll be headed for the Hall of Fame.
22. Cardinals (6-8-1; No. 24): How bad would this team be if it didn’t have David Johnson?
23. Bills (7-8; No. 20): The over-under on ugly sniping and unsavory leaks in the firing of Rex and Rob Ryan is Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET.
24. Panthers (6-9; No. 21): Write it down now — the Panthers will be back in contention for a Super Bowl next season.
25. Bengals (5-9-1; No. 23): Write it down now — the Bengals will be back in contention to lose in the wild-card round next season.
26. Jaguars (3-12; No. 30): Blake Bortles is on notice, which coincidentally caused him to have one of the best games of his career.
27. Chargers (5-10; No. 26): Losing to the Browns is the final nail in a coffin that was already nailed shut.
28. Jets (4-11; No. 27): At least they don’t have to worry about losing to Rex Ryan in Week 17 again.
29. Bears (3-12; No. 29): Counting the days until Jim Harbaugh is the coach.
30. 49ers (2-13; No. 31): Counting the days since Jim Harbaugh was the coach.
31. Browns (1-14; No. 32): Counting the days since Jim Harbaugh nearly was the coach.
32. Rams (4-11; No. 28): Counting the amount of money it would take to make Jim Harbaugh the coach.
After MNF, Lions demonstrated they have no role to play in the postseason. They completely came unglued against a dominant Cowboys.
I have to say that im really surprised at the Giants still being ranked as high as they are. We are a pretty good team but we arent that good. Id put the Giants at a solid 8-9. Also, for a team that just lost their most important player Im really surprised the Raiders are even in the top 10. Out of all the teams that will qualify for the playoffs the Raiders probably have the smallest chance of winning a ring (well, maybe the Texans do but they are both in the same boat).
Agree 100% with comment on Colts. Ryan Grigson: PLEASE RESIGN, you suck.
The “Historic” Viking franchise is a mess.
After reading all the Viking troll posts for the last 3 months, I’m shocked they are not #1 in the polls. The Eagles fans must be ecstatic, their first and fourth round draft picks keep getting better by the week.
Vikings are hiring a new pilot for the teams charter flight. Also replacing the gjallarhorn with circus music in 2017.
Chiefs had a good game against a defensive only football team. They took care of the raiders, twice, and the Falcons as primarily an offensive football teams.
If they can pound the Chargers, as hey should, they might actually go into the playoff firing on all cylinders. They really need Justin Houston to get healthy.
That all said they still had hiccup games against Pittsburgh, Houston, Tennessee and Tampa this year so they need to show those mishaps are behind them.
Panthers back in Super Bowl contention next year? you have a picture of Brady reaching for a fumble with a 300 pound lineman on his back…Cam Newton would not do this in the Super bowl and will never sniff the Bowl again.
Vikings rated ahead of the Eagles even with the Eagles blowing them away in a head to head game….senseless
Giants are dangerous but I think they’re a little high. Their defense is great but the offense never seems to quite click and produce many points.
Hate to say it, but my Vikings are ranked too high at #20. Dreadful season all the way around.
I miss Harbaugh. We are the worlds team. We will be back we had a down year, but we will eventually recover. Kap will be back and hopefully Trent will not be. #GoNiners #NobodyhasitbetterthanUS
There is no way Miami is going to start a 32 year old Moore over Tannehill. This really needs to stop already. Moore looked terrible against the Bill’s and the Dolphins would have lost that game if the Bill’s defenders knew how to tackle. He was off target on more than a few short throws on 3rd down and nearly cost the team a win for that ridiculous throw at the end of the first half, which by the way was the same play they ran against the Cardinals that Tannehill threw a dot to Stills for a TD. He does not have the arm strength, mobility, accuracy and knowledge of the offense that Tannehill has. This is a joke. Still cannot understand why the media has it out for this kid, it’s not his fault 4 of his first 5 season’s he had a bad team and bad coaches. Weird how this season is basically the same team as last year, just different coaches and now they are winning. Funny how Marriotta and Winston keep getting passes and excuses for the same situation that Tannehill was in, losing records with bad teams.
Since the Bills fired Rex Ryan they should probably move up 4-5 spots
If you want to punch your AFC Super Bowl representative ticket, it’s going to have to to go through Foxboro.
So, who will the Patriots be playing then?
The Giants offense averages 19.4 ppg which is 25th. When they are “clicking” they are barely mediocre. When they play like they most often do they flat out blow. They’d need a miracle run to make noise this year, even with their very good defense.
Yep. Judging by their comment about them hosting the Giants next week, PFT once again just assumes the Packers will win this week. On the road against a nine-win team this time. Hopefully PFT is wrong again, like they were six of the first ten times the Packers played this year

I am a Giants fan and all year I, along with everyone else here, have mocked PFT’s inflated ranking of the Packers. Now here we are at week 17 and I have to admit the Giants are too high and the Packers are too low.
Redskins.
Jim Harbaugh as Bears coach, dream on. He’s seen the dysfunction of Halas Hall first-hand. That’s the last gig he’d ever want.
The Packers will get daggered in the playoffs, just like every year.
I’ve been paying attention to the Falcons all year long. Where you been?

I think all my fellow Giants fans said it well that the Giants are not ready for the postseason. The last time the Giants made it into the postseason their passing attack ranked fifth in the NFL even with a mediocre running game. This was complemented by a dominant defense. This year they have another solid defense, but no running game again, and their offense ranks near last in the league. I hate to say it but they’ll be one and done this postseason no matter who they play unless it’s the Lions. Certainly not Packers at Lambeau Field or Seattle in Seattle. Sigh.
No, Moore is not going to take over the Dolphins from the younger man with the stronger arm. However, he has proved (again) how valuable a smart backup can be, a lesson Dallas learned the hard way last year when they didn’t have one.

Packers should be higher. They’re firing on all cylinders right now.