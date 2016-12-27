Which current coaching vacancy is the most attractive?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2016, 11:15 PM EST

Three NFL head coaching jobs have become available. More surely will.

For now, there are three. With all three teams — the Rams, Jaguars, and Bills — looking for new coaches, the PFT Live question of the day for Wednesday is this: Which one is the most attractive?

Guests include linebacker Ryan Shazier of the AFC North champion Steelers and Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News.