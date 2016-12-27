 Skip to content

Which current coaching vacancy is the most attractive?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2016, 11:15 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Ryan Shazier #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up in a Christmas sweater before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Getty Images

Three NFL head coaching jobs have become available. More surely will.

For now, there are three. With all three teams — the Rams, Jaguars, and Bills — looking for new coaches, the PFT Live question of the day for Wednesday is this: Which one is the most attractive?

Cast a ballot, make a comment, and tune in to Wednesday’s edition of the show. It begins at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBCSportsRadio.com, and it slides over to NBCSN for the final two hours of the show.

Guests include linebacker Ryan Shazier of the AFC North champion Steelers and Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Home, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Which current coaching vacancy is the most attractive?”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!