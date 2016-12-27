Who wins the NFC North?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 27, 2016, 6:16 AM EST

With Dallas beating Detroit on Monday night, the stage is nearly set for a Sunday night playoff play-in game.

If Washington beats the Giants in the 4:25 p.m. ET game between the NFC East rivals (with the Giants having nothing to play for, other than to knock out Washington), the Packers-Lions game becomes a fight for the NFC North championship.

The winner will be the No. 4 seed (unless Seattle loses to the 49ers . . . stop laughing), and the loser will be on the outside looking in. Which means that Green Bay’s five-game winning streak ultimately could be wasted — or that Detroit’s season of close-shave victories may end up being worth nothing more than the memories of the wins.

If Washington loses, the Packers-Lions game will still have meaning; the winner gets a home game against the Giants in the opening round and the loser heads to Seattle, most likely. For Detroit, it would be the first postseason home game since 1993, when they lost to the Packers.

So who wins the division? That’s the PFT Live question of the day. Answer it now, drop a comment, and then tune in for the show.