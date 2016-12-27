With little to play for Sunday, Dolphins will play to win

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 27, 2016, 6:08 AM EST

The Dolphins don’t have much to play for on Sunday: They’re going to be a wild card team whether they win or lose. But that won’t keep them from trying to win.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says his team needs to test itself against the Patriots, who do have a lot to play for: New England clinches home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win.

“I think our players are focused on this week because they know exactly who we’re playing,” Gase said. “This is absolutely a team, if you look past them, they will embarrass you. So our focus needs to be on playing New England, and if it’s not, you’ll see it on the field on Sunday.”

If the Dolphins win and the Chiefs lose to the Chargers on Sunday, the Dolphins will be the No. 5 seed in the AFC. If the Dolphins lose or the Chiefs beat the Chargers, the Dolphins will be the No. 6 seed. Either way, they’re on the road for the wild card round of the playoffs, and you could argue that they’d be better off making sure their key players are healthy and well rested for that wild-card playoff game.

But that’s not how Gase sees it. He wants his team competing against the best in the conference, and that’s what the Dolphins will do on Sunday.