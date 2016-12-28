 Skip to content

Aaron Rodgers named NFC offensive player of the week

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 28, 2016, 9:38 AM EST
GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of a game of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on December 24, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Getty Images

For a guy who was supposedly limited by a calf injury, Aaron Rodgers is playing pretty efficiently lately.

The Packers quarterback was named NFC offensive player of the week after throwing four touchdowns and rushing for another against the Vikings.

Rodgers was 28-of-38 passing for 347 yards, and didn’t even finish the game, because he was so dominant early in the game.

The Packers can clinch the NFC North with a win over the Lions Sunday night, and the way Rodgers is playing lately, you practically expect it.

6 Responses to “Aaron Rodgers named NFC offensive player of the week”
  1. filthymcnasty3 says: Dec 28, 2016 9:40 AM

    This is silly. It’s not much of a challenge against that Viking D.

  2. zerotrophiessince1961 says: Dec 28, 2016 9:44 AM

    Last week it was Montgomery. This week Rodgers. Next week, Nelson or Adams.

    Be scared NFC. Be very scared.

    >

  3. Adrian Beathisson says: Dec 28, 2016 9:59 AM

    And the Vikings passed on drafting him not once but twice. And then they followed that up with trading a potential top 10 pick and a fourth rounder for Sam Badford.

    SKOLOLOLOLOLO

  4. ihavepriors says: Dec 28, 2016 10:05 AM

    SB 51: Pack over Pats. You heard it here first and I am not a Packers fan.

  5. aypeeswhippingstick says: Dec 28, 2016 10:07 AM

    Rhodes is still looking for his jock that he was faked out of at the goal line.

  6. ocdn says: Dec 28, 2016 10:11 AM

    This guy can single handedly win a game, as can Stafford. Should be a good game. Good luck to both. Lions fan…….

