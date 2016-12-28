Aaron Rodgers named NFC offensive player of the week

For a guy who was supposedly limited by a calf injury, Aaron Rodgers is playing pretty efficiently lately.
The Packers quarterback was named NFC offensive player of the week after throwing four touchdowns and rushing for another against the Vikings.
Rodgers was 28-of-38 passing for 347 yards, and didn’t even finish the game, because he was so dominant early in the game.
The Packers can clinch the NFC North with a win over the Lions Sunday night, and the way Rodgers is playing lately, you practically expect it.
This is silly. It’s not much of a challenge against that Viking D.
Last week it was Montgomery. This week Rodgers. Next week, Nelson or Adams.
Be scared NFC. Be very scared.
>
And the Vikings passed on drafting him not once but twice. And then they followed that up with trading a potential top 10 pick and a fourth rounder for Sam Badford.
SKOLOLOLOLOLO
SB 51: Pack over Pats. You heard it here first and I am not a Packers fan.
Rhodes is still looking for his jock that he was faked out of at the goal line.
This guy can single handedly win a game, as can Stafford. Should be a good game. Good luck to both. Lions fan…….