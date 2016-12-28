Aaron Rodgers named NFC offensive player of the week

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 28, 2016, 9:38 AM EST

For a guy who was supposedly limited by a calf injury, Aaron Rodgers is playing pretty efficiently lately.

The Packers quarterback was named NFC offensive player of the week after throwing four touchdowns and rushing for another against the Vikings.

Rodgers was 28-of-38 passing for 347 yards, and didn’t even finish the game, because he was so dominant early in the game.

The Packers can clinch the NFC North with a win over the Lions Sunday night, and the way Rodgers is playing lately, you practically expect it.