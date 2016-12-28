Anthony Lynn: Benching Tyrod Taylor wasn’t my decision

Anthony Lynn is the Bills’ head coach for Week 17, and the leading candidate to be the Bills’ head coach for 2017. But he’s not making all the coaching decisions right now.
Lynn confirmed today that he did not make the decision to bench Tyrod Taylor and start EJ Manuel for Sunday’s season finale. Lynn also referred to the move as a business decision.
“I wasn’t in that room when that decision was made,” Lynn said, via Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.
So apparently it was some combination of G.M. Doug Whaley and owner Terry Pegula who decided that Taylor shouldn’t play. It’s easy to understand why, from a business perspective, they want to bench Taylor: His contract would guarantee him $30 million if he were to suffer an injury serious enough on Sunday that he couldn’t pass an offseason physical. The Bills don’t want to take that kind of risk for a meaningless Week 17 game when they’re already out of playoff contention.
Still, it’s unusual for a head coach not to be the one to decide who plays and who sits. And it could create some interesting dynamics if Lynn gets the job on a permanent basis, with the precedent set in advance that the people above the head coach may make some decisions that are usually the coach’s domain.
It would be weird for a head coach, yes, but not for an interim head coach.
Sounds like the office wants to display Manuel to shop him this off season…
It’s the coach’s job to win football games. A business decision like this should come from the top.
Start the campaign to fire him now.
Can Lynn stay and Whaley go?
If Lynn is smart, he’ll run from this dumpster fire as soon as the season ends.
It was a very, very smart business decision. An added benefit is that the NFL world (especially the Bills) will see what they have in EJ Manuel and in Anthony Lynn as they both get tested under pressure. I hope EJ is gone and Lynn remains as O-Coordinator in 2017. Neither of those is likely to happen.
Ok, it wasn’t his decision but did he disagree with it? No comment.
Tyrod is a good QB. He has one of the best deep balls I’ve seen in a long time and is the best rushing threat in the NFL and this season he proved he can stay healthy. It was dumb to sign him to a deal that big but if he gets free he will get paid what he wants. He would be great with Denver or the jets if decker gets healthy and forte stays solid.
What a mess.
The drafting Manuel is an albatross around Whaley’s neck. Bills fans are reminded of the wasted pick ever time he’s mentioned.
Firing Ryan is a dubious choice. Dropping Taylor would be insanity. Here’s hoping Lynn, or whoever comes next, knows that Taylor has the potential they need.
The Bills have taken over as the most dysfunctional team in the league. I pity the new head coach, especially if it’s Lynn…
ihavepriors says:
Dec 28, 2016 12:16 PM
You don’t seriously expect him to say he disagreed with the decision did you? He’s trying to be in the running for head coach. Bad mouthing a mgmt decision (benching Tyrod) doesn’t bode well with that goal does it?
Without the Tyrod contract, the Bills will have roughly $32m in cap space next season. Its a serious no-brainer to sit Tyrod both in terms of keeping him healthy, and seeing what you have in the other QB’s. Now, starting EJ makes no sense, you start Cardal and see what the kids made of. He was rated simarly to Dak, and surprise, have a similar team make-up and philosophy.
How naive to think that management does not have a say in who plays. High draft picks over lower, high priced free agents over others, happens all the time. How else do you explain how long Brock Osweiler started so many games this year.
I’m sure the Bills will look at all of their options at QB for 2017. The problem is, there are not a lot of great options. Most likely they will renegotiate with Tyrod.
Everyone always says go get the franchise QB. Review the drafts for the last 7 years.
Look at the QBs drafted, and who you would name a franchise QB . There are not many.
Luck, Wilson & Carr. Jury is still out on some of the Newer QBs .
“Still, it’s unusual for a head coach not to be the one to decide who plays and who sits.”
What’s unusual is for a head coach, even an interim one, to say anything other than something along the lines of, “It is something we as an organization thought was best for the team.” Lynn probably didn’t do himself any favors outside the locker room with that statement.
Doug Marone goes 15 – 17 in 2 seasons and they really wanted him to stay. Rex if coaching this week, would probably beat the Jets and finish 16 – 16 over two seasons and they fire him.
I feel bad for the Bills and Jets fan bases (not the trolls). They seem to take two steps forward and two steps back because of their owner, coaching choices, and management. Johnson and Pegula are going to start losing some serious money, the Jets are heading toward the Browns level if they don’t right the ship soon and find a solution and the Bills as of right now remind me of the early 2000 Jets. You guys deserve a lot better, send a message to ownership and don’t waste your time or money on either team.
I’m sure Tyrod will be glad to get released by the Bills. Pegula will get things straight but smart money says it will take a couple of tries aka Steve Ross in Miami.
Whaley desperate to show he was right about Manuel. I’m not sure how he didn’t get fired along with Rex?
Interesting situation. Tyrod bet on himself and seems to have won: he’ll get a big contract with “lots” guaranteed from someone. Or, after March he’s got 28M guaranteed for just next year from the Bills. I see why he wanted things structured this way…
What’s interesting to me is why the team thought it was in their best interest to sign off on a “poison pill” in year two of his contract like this. They’re now in a situation where they may have discovered and developed a legit starting NFL QB…. for someone else. THEN what?! Back to the draft? Pay someone else’s free agent a bunch?
The GM has put himself in a real pickle. Cracks me up when they do that.
Coach Whaley made the call.
Maybe the Bills should change their name to the Buffalo Browns East.
Everyone assumes that Lynn wants the HC job with Buffalo permanently.
Maybe he is smart enough to see that this is a dumpster fire and that he’d be better off elsewhere, even if that means not being a HC (especially if given a chance to learn under a stable, proven HC with a competent front office and non-intrusive ownership?
I don’t think it’s weird at all. It’s a meaningless game. The GM or owner telling the coach to sit a guy for a good reason in a meaningless game is not meddling. It’s being smart. When/if Whaley does this when it matters, then maybe there’s an issue.