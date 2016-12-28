Back injury to keep DeMarcus Ware out of finale

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 3:42 PM EST

Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware will not play in the team’s final regular season game against the Raiders.

According to multiple reports, Ware will be placed on injured reserve Wednesday because of a back injury. He missed five games with a broken forearm earlier this season and will end the year with four sacks in his 10 appearances.

Ware has a history of back problems and missed time due to them last season before returning to help the team win the Super Bowl. Ware isn’t signed for the 2017 season and will turn 35 before the start of the 2017 season, which would seem to make retirement a real possibility. If that’s the case, he’ll finish his career with 138.5 sacks, which ranks eighth all-time, and a slew of accolades that should make him a strong candidate for the Hall of Fame down the line.

In the event Ware is done in Denver, the Broncos will likely move on with Shane Ray opposite Von Miller at outside linebacker.