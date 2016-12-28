Ben, Bell, Brown to not play against the Browns

The Steelers have nothing to play for on Sunday. And so three of their most important players won’t be playing.
Via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell, and receiver Antonio Brown will sit out the Week 17 contest against the Cleveland Browns.
It makes sense. Having all three players healthy will be critical to a playoff run that could result in another Super Bowl appearance. Last year, the Steelers nearly made it to the AFC title game with only Roethlisberger available. If all three are healthy and effective, the Steelers could be threat to contend for Super Bowl championship No. 7.
The end result could be a real chance for the Browns to emerge with win No. 2. Which would provide a decent layer of icing to a steaming turd of a season.
“The end result could be a real chance for the Browns to emerge with win No. 2.”
Only if Bob is released from the concussion protocol. Or is it, only if Bob remains in the concussion protocol? I get confused…
Half the time this strategy backfires and the team comes out flat and rusty the next week. I think it’s better to risk playing them just the first half to avoid that happening – and REALLY let it rip.
I mean, play home run football, come out aggressive and gambling. Who cares anyways if you lose when it doesn’t matter? Kill shots with different players on every play. Everyone knows that when you play not to get hurt, the more likely you are to get hurt; so play to WIN. Ahh well, just my opinion.
Go Steelers!
I for one would like to see what Mettenberger can do. I think we have all seen enough of Landry Jones the last 4 years.
Landry Jones beat the Browns forcing the Browns to move yet again!
Stupid move and they will come out Rusty the next week.
Steelers Defense blows and they won’t be going to the Superbowl