Ben, Bell, Brown to not play against the Browns

Posted by Mike Florio on December 28, 2016, 1:52 PM EST

The Steelers have nothing to play for on Sunday. And so three of their most important players won’t be playing.

Via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell, and receiver Antonio Brown will sit out the Week 17 contest against the Cleveland Browns.

It makes sense. Having all three players healthy will be critical to a playoff run that could result in another Super Bowl appearance. Last year, the Steelers nearly made it to the AFC title game with only Roethlisberger available. If all three are healthy and effective, the Steelers could be threat to contend for Super Bowl championship No. 7.

The end result could be a real chance for the Browns to emerge with win No. 2. Which would provide a decent layer of icing to a steaming turd of a season.