Bengals confirm A.J. Green won’t play this week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 12:29 PM EST

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green said last week that he would play in Week 16 against the Texans, but wound up missing a fifth straight game due to a hamstring injury.

That decision didn’t come to light until the day of the game and it didn’t sit well with Green. Bob Holtzman of ESPN reported that Green was held out at the behest of team ownership because they didn’t want to risk Green making the injury worse with the Bengals out of contention for a playoff spot.

The Bengals were expected to make the same call on Green’s status this week, but they’ve opted to do it well ahead of time. Coach Marvin Lewis announced on Wednesday that Green won’t play against the Ravens this Sunday, a decision that comes as no surprise given how they chose to handle things last time out.

Green is expected to be healthy when the Bengals return to work next year.