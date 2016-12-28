Bill Belichick: Frequent coaching changes aren’t “best way” for teams

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 7:31 AM EST

The Bills fired Rex Ryan as their head coach on Tuesday and made Anthony Lynn their interim coach for the final week of the season.

Lynn is the 23rd coach, permanent or interim, to lead the Bills, Jets or Dolphins into a game since the start of the 2000 season. The Patriots have had one coach over that time and while it might seem that Bill Belichick would enjoy the upheaval elsewhere in the AFC East because of how well it has worked out for his team, he said Tuesday that he thinks the pace of the coaching changes runs counter to the way he’d build a team.

“There is a lot of change,” Belichick said on “Dale and Holley” on WEEI. “It’s frequent and it seems like it is coming earlier and earlier every year. I don’t think personally that’s the best way to manage a team, but that’s really not my call. Some of these guys, they just do whatever they do. Can’t worry about it. Just make the best decisions for our team and get ready to go here.”

Belichick’s first head coaching stint ended with a firing, but even that run — five years — was a long one compared to many of the coaches who have come and gone from the AFC East since Belichick arrived in New England.