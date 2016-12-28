Brandon Marshall, Sheldon Richardson agree Todd Bowles should stay

Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson slammed wide receiver Brandon Marshall after last Saturday’s loss to the Patriots by saying Marshall should be “embarrassed” without elaborating on the reasons why the wideout should feel that way.
Richardson didn’t elaborate on it when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday either and Marshall said “that story’s in the past” while adding that the two players haven’t spoken about it since Saturday. The lack of communication didn’t stop the two players from sounding similar notes when asked about coach Todd Bowles’ future with the team.
Richardson said he wouldn’t blame Bowles for the team’s decline after going 10-6 last season because “we didn’t make plays when we were in position to make plays.” Marshall agrees that parting ways with Bowles would be the wrong move.
“Look how it panned out for Chicago,” Marshall said, via ESPN.com. “That was a team I was just on recently; they went through the same type of the season and tried to have a fire sale and it doesn’t always work out. Coach just won 10 ballgames last year. We won four games before that. That’s a helluva job. This year’s just a bad year for a number of reasons. You don’t have a fire sale because of that. You suck it up; you be men, you go in the offseason and work hard. That’s everybody in the building. You don’t just say, ‘It’s time to cut bait.’ It’s not easy to find quarterbacks; it’s not easy to find a left tackle; it’s not easy to find linebackers and safeties and head coaches and offensive coordinators. It’s not that easy.”
Things obviously haven’t panned out as hoped for the Jets this season and the team could undergo a pretty major roster overhaul this offseason as a result. They’ll need to decide whether that should extend to the coaching staff after two years with Bowles in charge.
