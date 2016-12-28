 Skip to content

Broncos place Ware, Webster on IR

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 28, 2016, 6:05 PM EST
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware #94 of the Denver Broncos reacts in the second half while taking on the Carolina Panthers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Getty Images

With DeMarcus Ware done for the season and headed for surgery, the Broncos did some roster shuffling.

Ware and cornerback Kayvon Webster were officially placed on the team’s injured-reserve list on Wednesday. Webster suffered a concussion last Sunday at Kansas City.

The Broncos filled their roster spots by promoting nose tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Taurean Nixon from the practice squad. Nixon was promoted from the practice squad during last year’s playoffs and played in two games earlier this season. Peko is a rookie who played in the season’s first two games before landing on the practice squad.

2 Responses to “Broncos place Ware, Webster on IR”
  1. PFTCommentSectionIsFullOfBigotry says: Dec 28, 2016 6:17 PM

    I say rest your whole roster Denver…Raiders really need that extra week, (bye)!!!

  2. nhpats says: Dec 28, 2016 6:54 PM

    From SB champs to 8-8……pretty sad really. Where are all the Broncos’ fans that claimed they could win with anyone at QB?

