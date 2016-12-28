Broncos place Ware, Webster on IR

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 28, 2016, 6:05 PM EST

With DeMarcus Ware done for the season and headed for surgery, the Broncos did some roster shuffling.

Ware and cornerback Kayvon Webster were officially placed on the team’s injured-reserve list on Wednesday. Webster suffered a concussion last Sunday at Kansas City.

The Broncos filled their roster spots by promoting nose tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Taurean Nixon from the practice squad. Nixon was promoted from the practice squad during last year’s playoffs and played in two games earlier this season. Peko is a rookie who played in the season’s first two games before landing on the practice squad.