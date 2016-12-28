Cam Newton connects with young heart patient

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 28, 2016, 6:27 AM EST

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton hasn’t had another MVP season, but he did one of the most valuable things an athlete can possibly do yesterday.

Via Bill Voth of Black and Blue Review, Newton flew to Atlanta yesterday to visit with 10-year-old Taylor Deckard, who is in the hospital for a heart condition and is about to undergo a risky procedure today.

The visit stemmed from a post Deckard’s teacher Courtney Cooper made on social media, describing his condition (advanced pulmonary hypertension) and how much he wanted to meet his favorite football player.

“Austin told me he ‘wished Cam Newton could come to his birthday party,'” Cooper wrote. “Austin may not ever make it to an Auburn football game but I know social media is a strong force that can make things happen.”

The post made its way to the Panthers, and their star quarterback surprised him yesterday.

For Taylor Deckard, a 10yo boy battling a severe heart condition, his Christmas wish was to meet @CameronNewton. Today his wish came true. pic.twitter.com/1MNmpdNLk4 — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) December 28, 2016

So whether Newton’s season on the field went as planned or not, it was still an unforgettable one.