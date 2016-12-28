Carucci: “Every indication” Anthony Lynn will be the next Buffalo coach

The last time the Pegulas hired a coach, they went for a pricey option with experience and a pedigree (a fading pedigree, but a pedigree nonetheless). This time, with three years left on the last coach’s contract, the Pegulas apparently will go for someone who has less experience and, in turn, lower salary demands.
Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, who appeared on Wednesday’s PFT Live to discuss the firing of Rex Ryan and the search for his replacement, reports that “there’s every indication” that the Bills will make interim head coach Anthony Lynn the full-time coach.
Carucci points out, as he did on PFT Live, that the decision to allow G.M. Doug Whaley to lead the search process (Carucci puts the term “search” in quotations) necessarily limits the universe of candidates to coaches who will accept the fact that Whaley will continue to have final say over personnel.
Lynn falls within that category. Also, he’s a known quantity, given his time with the team and his admirable work as offensive coordinator following the early-season firing of Greg Roman.
Because Lynn is a minority candidate, he could be hired with no other interviews. However, the “search” will nevertheless entail some actual searching, in order to make it appear that Lynn won the competition for the job, even if the competition is engineered to ensure he couldn’t lose it.
Lynsanity strikes NY again. The sequel is never as good as the original.
It appears that there only 10 franchises in the NFL that are actually trying to win, and the bills ain’t one of them:
Guess who was stabbing Rex in the back……I feel a little sorry for him now…..I know, I know….he doesn’t deserve it.
Honestly, I think the guy did a pretty good job with what he had. Tyrod Taylor is an average QB. He has flashes of greatness, following by disappearing acts but rarely makes the big interception or fumble that costs you.
The WR corps was gutted with Watkins (his #1 WR) out most of the year and hurting through the rest of it.
And yet the Bills still are ranked #7 in scoring, #9 after factoring out special teams and defensive points. He has a run game which was devastatingly effective (1st overall, 1st in YPA by a mile)
Meanwhile, you had Rex giving up 3 200 yard rushers. Not games with 200 yards rushing. Rushers. That equaled the entire number in franchise history previous to this season.
Anthony Lynn would be a good choice.
If you watch the progress the Bills have made on Offense since he became OC you can see the attention to detail that has been taught and is executed. Blocking schemes in the run game are amazing. Hopefully, he could find a good DC
Because Lynn is a minority candidate, he could be hired with no other interviews.
But that would discriminate against white coaches.
The Pegulas may just wind up being the wild card that Doug Marrone feared when he exercised the out clause in his contract. Firing a coach two years in and then going on the cheap to replace him is not the mark of great ownership. At this point, it’s pretty clear that Miami has gained separation from the Bills and Jets.
WOW. How many times is this organization going spit in its fans faces and tell them it’s raining?
Watch the same people who didn’t mind Dirk Koetter getting the Tampa job the same way a year ago and not having a problem with it get upset about this if it goes down, which I’m still not sure it will. Lynn is apparently highly respected around the league, but I still think they’ll give Schwartz a look too.
carloswlassiter says:
Dec 28, 2016 10:30 AM
Baltimore hasn’t been to the playoffs in a couple of years and if Washington wins, they will be in two years in a row. Maybe you have the wrong team from the Beltway in there.
Whether or not Anthony Lynn is a good choice for the job, it sure appears on the surface that the Pegula family is trying to save money. Likely they will be able to retain most of the offensive coaching staff on their existing contracts and won’t have an expensive buyout. Lynn will get a raise but they won’t be paying him for not coaching.
I’m ok with this hire because as a Bills fan since 1973 I have such low expectations to begin with. If he works out, great! It’s a win. If he implodes much like Todd Bowles, (one year a wonder kid, the next year a joke), it’s what Bills fans have come to expect.
Word is out that Pegula told Wrecks to play Manuel instead of Taylor because of the $27 million injury clause, and Wrecks wanted to play Taylor.
est offense of season of all time Browns,Rams, 49ers, Cardinals,Jets Jags, Bengals(16pts) take a look at the combined record of the wins 3 of those teams are worst in NFL history. Come from behind numbers are padded stats
lets be real here guy is not even a cooridinator, has done nothing special from game 1 to 15 to help correct the QB issues of getting rid of ball quicker or more plainly devising a scheme to throw short quick passes has not done that. the running game is on Shady and O line, play calling sucks and is predictable bottom line making him the HC is just another couple of wasted years. We have seen the election this year change cause alot of people were fed up, I can see this happening with the loyal fans when they stop going to games and supporting team.
very sad to see the orginazation treat the fans and city like this
WE DESERVE BETTER
joetoronto says:
Dec 28, 2016 10:46 AM
Word is out that Pegula told Wrecks to play Manuel instead of Taylor because of the $27 million injury clause, and Wrecks wanted to play Taylor.
Or to look at it another way: Rex has already on the hot seat from the owners and GM.
At this point, the Bills have nothing to play for other than Rex trying to go 8-8 again and not have a losing record.
The GM would like to have some amount of leverage when negotiating with Taylor, who has a massive cap hit in 2017, but whose guarantees quickly run out after then to a very team friendly contract.
Rex says that, come hell or high water, Tyrod is playing because he gives the best chance to win, and if he gets injured (causing those guarantees to go in) so be it.
That would make a lot of people think twice about Rex’s ability to see the big picture.
not sure what games you were watching its the same offense that started the year, if you retain him as HC he will keep the rest of staff, including Dennis Thurman DC just a note he had a bad year !!
this team needs leadership from the top down.
it is pretty obvious especially now that Rex never had a chance and is the scapegoat here. believe me not a RR apologist. but this all stinks and fans suffer thru another 2 seasons of BS.
deserve much better
Should have let JBJ move the Bills to Toronto.
Lynn is highly respected, both in that organization, as well as around the league. This offense is light years ahead of what they were the past few seasons, regardless of how “predictable” it is.(Lombardi’s packers were predictable, but executed flawlessly) They need to right the ship on defense. The Bills rank top-10 in scoring, but can’t stop anybody, and with the talent on the defense, its unacceptable. I’d love to see Lynn have a full compliment of Sammy Watkins/Robert Woods for 16 games as well. Honestly, I still think Coughlin is the way to go, and with how respected Lynn is, it could be an easy as to retain Lynn as OC with intentions of succeeding Coughlin in 2-3 years. This team needs discipline.
But that would discriminate against white coaches. I suppose if you deny 300 years of history and the reality that we currently live in then you could make that claim. If you don’t do any of that reality would say that hiring a minority coach.. might be a good idea. Mike Tomlin, Tony Dungy, Lovie Smith, Jim Caldwell.. have all done pretty good for themselves.
What’s wrong with giving this guy a shot instead of some retread from the ‘good ‘ol boy’ network, a college HC(which never seems to work out), or a 70 yr old TCoughlin? If he works out as well as AGase has so far, I bet most people would take it.
This team doesn’t need “leadership” they need to be healthy and not lose multiple key players throughout the year. Ragland, Dareus, Watkins, Wood, A Williams, Shaq Lawson, Woods etc. All missed multiple games this year
… Glenn… TOO MANY INJURIES
Rex Ryan
career HC record
61-66 (.480)
Jeff Fisher
173-165 (.512)
Marvin Lewis
115-99 (.534)
sinkit5 says:
Dec 28, 2016 10:57 AM
not sure what games you were watching its the same offense that started the year, if you retain him as HC he will keep the rest of staff, including Dennis Thurman DC just a note he had a bad year !!
this team needs leadership from the top down.
it is pretty obvious especially now that Rex never had a chance and is the scapegoat here. believe me not a RR apologist. but this all stinks and fans suffer thru another 2 seasons of BS.
deserve much better
I watched the offense this year. And believe me, while it certainly has its flaws (consistency), the run game exploded after Lynn took over play calling. After that first debacle against the Ravens, the lowest point total was 16 points in a win over the Bengals, on the road vs a good defense in a hostile stadium.
was a white coach interviewed?
hmmm
the rooney rule is a joke
The people that are going on about the Bills offense haven’t mentioned the fact that they are 31st in passing yards.
Wide right, you lose again.