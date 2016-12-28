Carucci: “Every indication” Anthony Lynn will be the next Buffalo coach

Posted by Mike Florio on December 28, 2016, 10:18 AM EST

The last time the Pegulas hired a coach, they went for a pricey option with experience and a pedigree (a fading pedigree, but a pedigree nonetheless). This time, with three years left on the last coach’s contract, the Pegulas apparently will go for someone who has less experience and, in turn, lower salary demands.

Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, who appeared on Wednesday’s PFT Live to discuss the firing of Rex Ryan and the search for his replacement, reports that “there’s every indication” that the Bills will make interim head coach Anthony Lynn the full-time coach.

Carucci points out, as he did on PFT Live, that the decision to allow G.M. Doug Whaley to lead the search process (Carucci puts the term “search” in quotations) necessarily limits the universe of candidates to coaches who will accept the fact that Whaley will continue to have final say over personnel.

Lynn falls within that category. Also, he’s a known quantity, given his time with the team and his admirable work as offensive coordinator following the early-season firing of Greg Roman.

Because Lynn is a minority candidate, he could be hired with no other interviews. However, the “search” will nevertheless entail some actual searching, in order to make it appear that Lynn won the competition for the job, even if the competition is engineered to ensure he couldn’t lose it.