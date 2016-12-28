Cowboys find defensive line help on Jaguars practice squad

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 28, 2016, 12:40 PM EST

The Cowboys needed help in a hurry on their defensive line, and Richard Ash got a late Christmas present, going from one of the league’s worst teams to one of the best.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys signed Ash off the Jaguars practice squad to help fill in the blanks on their injury riddled defensive line, and will place Ryan Davis on injured reserve to create the roster spot.

They’re expected to be without Demarcus Lawrence, Cedric Thornton, Tyrone Crawford and Terrell McClain Sunday, though the bye week that comes with being the No. 1 seed should give them a chance to get people healthy.

Ash spent most of his first two years in the league on the Jaguars practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 325-pounder played at Western Michigan.