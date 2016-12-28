 Skip to content

Darius Slay practices on Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 4:09 PM EST
DETROIT.MI - NOVEMBER 24: Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with Haloti Ngata (92) of the Detroit Lions after intercepting a pass with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Ford Field on November 24, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions kicked a field goal as time ran out to defeat the Minnesota Vikings 16-13. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Lions played without cornerback Darius Slay in their Week 16 loss to the Cowboys due to a hamstring injury, but they may have him back for Sunday night’s NFC North title game against the Packers.

Slay was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, which is a step in the right direction after he was unable to practice at all last week. His presence would be a significant plus to the Lions’ chances of slowing down a Packers offense that’s found a groove over the second half of the season.

In other good news for the Lions, center Travis Swanson was also a limited participant in practice. Swanson has missed the last three games with a concussion.

Running back Theo Riddick remained off the field because of a wrist injury. He’s also missed the last three games, leaving Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington to do the running for Detroit. Wide receiver Andre Roberts also missed practice with a shoulder injury.

