Darius Slay practices on Wednesday

The Lions played without cornerback Darius Slay in their Week 16 loss to the Cowboys due to a hamstring injury, but they may have him back for Sunday night’s NFC North title game against the Packers.

Slay was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, which is a step in the right direction after he was unable to practice at all last week. His presence would be a significant plus to the Lions’ chances of slowing down a Packers offense that’s found a groove over the second half of the season.

In other good news for the Lions, center Travis Swanson was also a limited participant in practice. Swanson has missed the last three games with a concussion.

Running back Theo Riddick remained off the field because of a wrist injury. He’s also missed the last three games, leaving Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington to do the running for Detroit. Wide receiver Andre Roberts also missed practice with a shoulder injury.