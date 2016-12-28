 Skip to content

DeSean Jackson on free agency: Who knows what will happen?

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 5:32 PM EST
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 24: DeSean Jackson #11 of the Washington Redskins carries the football in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) Getty Images

There has been talk about wide receiver DeSean Jackson returning to the Eagles as a free agent this offseason for a little while now and defensive end Brandon Graham stoked those flames this week by saying that Jackson told him that he’d be returning to Philadelphia this offseason.

Jackson remains a member of the Redskins right now, though, and he said on Wednesday that he’s loved his time in Washington and isn’t looking at this weekend’s game against the Giants as his potential finale in a Redskins uniform. It wouldn’t be if the Redskins win and advance to the playoffs

“People say what they want to say, or make comments and carry on conversations,” Jackson said, via ESPN.com. “I guess on that end they’re excited and happy. But I’m focused on being a Redskin and finishing strong. Once free agency comes, we’ll see how it plays out. This is the first time in my career I’ll hit the free-agent market, so I’m definitely intrigued about seeing what’s going to happen and test the market and see what’s going on. Who knows what will happen?”

Jackson is closing the regular season on a strong streak. Since missing Week 10 with a shoulder injury, Jackson has 24 catches for 555 yards and four touchdowns. The Eagles are only one of the teams that could use that kind of production at wideout.

