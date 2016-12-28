Dolphins extend Sam Young through 2017

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 4:24 PM EST

When the Dolphins shook up their offensive line mix early this season they brought in veteran tackle Sam Young and they liked what they saw enough to keep him around for another year.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Dolphins have signed Young to an extension through the 2017 season.

The extension is worth $1.15 million in total with $325,000 in guaranteed money. Young will get $200,000 as a signing bonus with a $50,000 workout bonus and $900,000 base salary next year.

Young has seen action in seven games for the Dolphins this year and made one start when the team was dealing with several injuries up front earlier in the season. Next year will be his eighth in the NFL and Young has also seen time with the Cowboys, Bills and Jaguars.