 Skip to content

Dolphins lose another starting safety to IR

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 28, 2016, 8:36 AM EST
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 4: Tight end Dennis Pitta #88 of the Baltimore Ravens scores a first quarter touchdown against strong safety Isa Abdul-Quddus #24 and free safety Bacarri Rambo #30 of the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Plenty of teams are using Week 17 transactions to put guys on IR to clear a roster spot for someone they want to protect for the future.

But the Dolphins have to find some healthy bodies for the playoffs, after losing another starting safety.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are placing Isa Abdul-Quddus on season-ending injured reserve following a neck/shoulder injury suffered Saturday against the Bills. They’re expected to fill his roster spot by promoting undrafted rookie A.J. Hendy from the practice squad.

They were already without star safety Reshad Jones, who only played six games this year before a shoulder injury cut his season short.

Abdul-Quddus had started every game after coming over from the Lions in free agency.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Miami Dolphins, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Dolphins lose another starting safety to IR”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!