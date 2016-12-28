Dolphins lose another starting safety to IR

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 28, 2016, 8:36 AM EST

Plenty of teams are using Week 17 transactions to put guys on IR to clear a roster spot for someone they want to protect for the future.

But the Dolphins have to find some healthy bodies for the playoffs, after losing another starting safety.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are placing Isa Abdul-Quddus on season-ending injured reserve following a neck/shoulder injury suffered Saturday against the Bills. They’re expected to fill his roster spot by promoting undrafted rookie A.J. Hendy from the practice squad.

They were already without star safety Reshad Jones, who only played six games this year before a shoulder injury cut his season short.

Abdul-Quddus had started every game after coming over from the Lions in free agency.