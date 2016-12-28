Doug Martin leaves Bucs due to “personal issues”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 28, 2016, 3:59 PM EST

The headline is a little jarring. The circumstances make it less so.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, running back Doug Martin is leaving the Buccaneers to address “personal issues.” With the moving coming in advance of a Week 17 game for which Martin wasn’t going to be in uniform at a time when the Bucs have an incredibly slim chance at playing in the wild-card round, it’s really not a big deal.

Whatever the label applied, Martin surely isn’t happy that the team with which he re-signed in March has decided to move on from him. The decision to make him inactive last week and in the coming week likely reflects a desire to keep him healthy so that his $7 million fully-guaranteed salary for 2017 can be traded (not likely) or he can be cut and his pay reduced by what he makes with another team.

Martin possibly figured that out, became upset, and was given the option to end his season four days early.

Martin signed with the Buccaneers at a time when he could have become a free agent, weeks after having a solid contract year. He missed six games due to injury and has largely been ineffective in 2016, averaging 2.9 yards per carry.