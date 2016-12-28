Doug Martin suspended for violating NFL’s drug policy

The “personal issue” for which Doug Martin has left the Buccaneers quickly became public.
“I was notified last week of a four-game suspension for violating the league’s drug policy,” the fifth-year running back said in a statement released by the team. “My initial instinct was to appeal the suspension and finish the season with my teammates. However, after numerous discussions with people close to me — including Coach Koetter — I am starting the suspension immediately so I can enter a treatment facility and receive the help I truly need.”
The presence of the term “drug policy” implies that it’s a violation of the substance-abuse policy. Under the current formulation of the substance-abuse policy, multiple violations precede the violation that results in a four-game suspension.
“On the field, I must be strong and determined to push through both pain and injuries to become an elite NFL running back,” Martin said. “Off the field, I have tried that same approach in my personal life. My shortcomings in this area have taught me both that I cannot win these personal battles alone and that there is no shame in asking for help.”
By starting the suspension now, Martin will be required to serve three games at the outset of the 2017 season. He’ll also be one violation away from a 10-game suspension and two away from a banishment with the ability to apply for reinstatement after a year.
The announcement makes the team’s decision to not play him last weekend, and its intention not to play him this weekend, more understandable. It also means that the guarantees applicable to Martin’s 2017 salary have disappeared, making it easy for the team to avoid paying him $7 million next year.
UPDATE 4:53 p.m. ET: According to the NFL, Martin was suspended for violating the PED policy.
I hope he has some of that big contract money left
I’ve taken adderall everyday since I turned 14. I have no idea how it help me become a better football player.
I hope he gets clean and gets his life strait. But at the same time I hope he is done as a Buccaneer.
Talks as if he wants to fix his life, I wish you well!!!
Muscle Hamster ???? How about Drug Martin or the Druggernaut.
God given talent and drugs do not mix. Stupid is as stupid does but he is not the first person with talent to waste in on a bunch of stupid drugs. Wish him well and I hope he can make it back to being clean and seeing more playing time.
The flip side is nobody knows what pain he’s been playing in just to remain in the game. The NFL has major hypocrisy with these suspensions, imo, because they earn billions off the blood, sweat, and tears of players who consume drugs to allow them to play in pain.
Good luck to Martin in recovery. Put you first. The NFL does.
He shouldn’t have “left the Buccs” he shouldn’t have said anaything to get that suspension started.
Is it just me or do the Buccs seem to draft a great RB (Cadillac Williams, Martin) only to have them get overused, or have issues 5 years into their careers.
The nfl suspends guys for four games for smoking pot yet funnels pain killers down their mouths its egregious
That’s the 2nd Buc this season to get suspended for PEDs.
….and now you know…. the rest of the story.
Good Day.
Not the 1st time we have heard this about Tampa players…
Must be the stress of playing for a constantly struggling team!
There goes his big FA money.
Well – it must be a serious drug. Can’t be weed.
We’ve all been told over and over that weed isn’t addictive so it’s impossible to get “treatment” for something that’s not addictive.
Sure hope he’s not on the heroin kick that seems to be coming back across the country.
PED Hamster
Too bad he wasn’t suspended last week since he was declared inactive. That would have saved him a game.
What’s with the PED comments? He wasn’t suspended for PEDd you clowns, pay attention!
Sounds like a personal issue
Banned drug use is the ultimate SELFISH action by a player.
It is time to start banning these jerks for life.
Another Boise State zero. Yet people continue to ask how BSU stays competitive. Cheating that’s how.
Tyelee sucks. Get better, Martin!
Heroin doesn’t sound right. You don’t become a pro athlete and do heroin. Now, oxycotin, hydorcone are another story.
I’m not a Bucs fan, but I hope Doug Martin gets the help he needs, and gets himself back on track.