Doug Martin tested positive for Adderall

Running back Doug Martin’s four-game suspension under the NFL’s PED policy arises from a positive test for Adderall, PFT has confirmed. (The news was first reported by NFL Media, which constitutes another example of the NFL’s in-house media operation violating supposedly clear confidentiality principles under the PED and substance-abuse policies.)
During the offseason, Adderall is treated as a banned substance under the substance-abuse policy. During football season, it’s regarded as a PED due to the impact it has on a player’s ability to focus.
The statement issued by Martin created the impression that he was suspended for violating the substance-abuse policy. That’s not the case; however, the PED violation does not relate to steroids, HGH, or any other substance that traditionally would be associated with the concept of doping for competitive gain.
Really? Did the info come from Martin or his reps because the
NFL never identifies the substance(s)?
Almost certainly from Martin’s reps. The longer an unspecified PED question is out there, the more damage is done to the player’s rep, as people assume it’s steroids.
“That’s not the case; however, the PED violation does not relate to steroids, HGH, or any other substance that traditionally would be associated with the concept of doping for competitive gain.”
Um, its a stimulant. Since when is a stimulant not traditionally considered doping because it is in any testing situation I’ve ever heard of.
