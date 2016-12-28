 Skip to content

Doug Martin tested positive for Adderall

Posted by Mike Florio on December 28, 2016, 6:24 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to stiff arm Brian Poole #34 of the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on September 11, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Running back Doug Martin’s four-game suspension under the NFL’s PED policy arises from a positive test for Adderall, PFT has confirmed. (The news was first reported by NFL Media, which constitutes another example of the NFL’s in-house media operation violating supposedly clear confidentiality principles under the PED and substance-abuse policies.)

During the offseason, Adderall is treated as a banned substance under the substance-abuse policy. During football season, it’s regarded as a PED due to the impact it has on a player’s ability to focus.

The statement issued by Martin created the impression that he was suspended for violating the substance-abuse policy. That’s not the case; however, the PED violation does not relate to steroids, HGH, or any other substance that traditionally would be associated with the concept of doping for competitive gain.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Rumor Mill, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Top Stories
21 Responses to “Doug Martin tested positive for Adderall”
  1. cheeseisfattening says: Dec 28, 2016 6:25 PM

    Martin must have been in Seattle recently.

  2. ctiggs says: Dec 28, 2016 6:26 PM

    Mr. Martin, Pete Carrol on line 1 and 2.

  3. whiteybulgersson says: Dec 28, 2016 6:28 PM

    Sounds like Bill Belicheat must have gotten to him.

  4. ryanlatterell says: Dec 28, 2016 6:29 PM

    I don’t know how you can be a lean 220 and take adderall

  5. BroncosCheatedTheSalaryCap says: Dec 28, 2016 6:29 PM

    Maybe he should’ve bribed the PED tester like Von Miller.

  6. Ugadogs21 says: Dec 28, 2016 6:30 PM

    Really? Did the info come from Martin or his reps because the
    NFL never identifies the substance(s)?…..

  7. charger383 says: Dec 28, 2016 6:32 PM

    PED policy is stupid

  8. squinn21 says: Dec 28, 2016 6:34 PM

    Adderall? Lol atleast it wasnt coke.

  9. DaBearsBus says: Dec 28, 2016 6:39 PM

    The Focus Hamster

  10. jag1959 says: Dec 28, 2016 6:46 PM

    So much for the stoner defense.

  11. beavertonsteve says: Dec 28, 2016 6:48 PM

    Really? Did the info come from Martin or his reps because the
    NFL never identifies the substance(s)?…..
    ————–
    Almost certainly from Martin’s reps. The longer an unspecified PED question is out there, the more damage is done to the player’s rep, as people assume it’s steroids.

  12. runningoutofboundsisforgringos says: Dec 28, 2016 6:54 PM

    I don’t blame him, that stuff’s great. Wait, did I type that or just think it?

  13. fredsingleton says: Dec 28, 2016 6:57 PM

    Saved me in college.

  14. rogerWWEgoodell says: Dec 28, 2016 7:00 PM

    Not a patriot, doesnt matter and shouldnt have been suspended

  15. buckstalion12965 says: Dec 28, 2016 7:00 PM

    How can you confirm something that was ‘leaked’ and can’t be verified? It could have been horse testosterone for all we know!

  16. Hu3m4n says: Dec 28, 2016 7:01 PM

    It’s sooo easy to get a prescription for Adderall for NFL players (Trust Buc fans, we lived through Freeman).

    I’m not sure I buy it.

  17. curtj5 says: Dec 28, 2016 7:04 PM

    Can’t really blame him for wanting to take it, I took a similar drug at a couple of my jobs.

  18. cribbage12 says: Dec 28, 2016 7:11 PM

    Well, in the picture he’s quite focused on his hand as opposed to the running late. Not sure it was really helping. Maybe the glove has too mesmerizing a design.

  19. ilikethefalcons says: Dec 28, 2016 7:12 PM

    Drug Martin.

  20. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 28, 2016 7:14 PM

    “That’s not the case; however, the PED violation does not relate to steroids, HGH, or any other substance that traditionally would be associated with the concept of doping for competitive gain.”

    Um, its a stimulant. Since when is a stimulant not traditionally considered doping because it is in any testing situation I’ve ever heard of.

  21. pftpoetneedstogetsome says: Dec 28, 2016 7:14 PM

    The Seahawks-Adderall jokes are getting old

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!