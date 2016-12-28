Eagles put Ryan Mathews on injured reserve

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 28, 2016, 6:44 AM EST

The Eagles already knew that running back Ryan Mathews wasn’t going to play this week, after suffering a herniated disk in his neck.

So they went ahead and did the paperwork, putting him on injured reserve, ending his season and possibly his career with the Eagles.

Via Dave Zangaro of CSNPhilly.com, the Eagles could clear $4 million in salary cap space by cutting the 29-year-old running back this offseason.

He was reasonably productive for them when well, with 155 carries for 661 yards and eight touchdowns. But injuries have seemingly defined his career, as he’s only played 16 games in a season once.

They haven’t announced an immediate replacement on the roster.