Eric Ebron plans on playing Cowboys again

Posted by Mike Florio on December 28, 2016, 11:58 AM EST

In a game the Lions needed but that didn’t matter to the Cowboys, Dallas doubled up Detroit, 42-21. That reality hasn’t deterred Detroit tight end Eric Ebron from thinking things will be different if/when the two teams meet again in a single-elimination setting.

“I hope so,” Ebron said regarding a potential rematch with the Cowboys, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I plan on it. They couldn’t really stop us, we stopped ourselves, so we hope so.”

The Lions didn’t score a single point after getting to 21 in the second quarter against, again, a team that had nothing to play for. The more accurate assessment of the contest is that, ultimately, the Lions didn’t belong on the same field as the Cowboys.

That’s not really a surprise. The 9-6 Lions have only one win this season against a team with a winning record, a 20-17 victory over Washington. In contrast, five of six losses have come against teams with records above .500.

The most recent games at New York and Dallas, both resulting in double-digit losses, have underscored the reality that Detroit isn’t a top-tier team. The Lions are instead an average-at-best franchise that has found ways to beat bad teams but that has been generally unable to compete with good teams.

It’s a bad sign for the Lions as they prepare to host the Packers for the NFC North championship. And even if Detroit reverses the recent trend and manages to beat Green Bay and wins the division (or if Washington loses to the Giants and Detroit gets in as the No. 6 seed), the Lions aren’t ready to go on a run against the best teams in the conference.