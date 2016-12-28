Eric Ebron plans on playing Cowboys again

In a game the Lions needed but that didn’t matter to the Cowboys, Dallas doubled up Detroit, 42-21. That reality hasn’t deterred Detroit tight end Eric Ebron from thinking things will be different if/when the two teams meet again in a single-elimination setting.
“I hope so,” Ebron said regarding a potential rematch with the Cowboys, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I plan on it. They couldn’t really stop us, we stopped ourselves, so we hope so.”
The Lions didn’t score a single point after getting to 21 in the second quarter against, again, a team that had nothing to play for. The more accurate assessment of the contest is that, ultimately, the Lions didn’t belong on the same field as the Cowboys.
That’s not really a surprise. The 9-6 Lions have only one win this season against a team with a winning record, a 20-17 victory over Washington. In contrast, five of six losses have come against teams with records above .500.
The most recent games at New York and Dallas, both resulting in double-digit losses, have underscored the reality that Detroit isn’t a top-tier team. The Lions are instead an average-at-best franchise that has found ways to beat bad teams but that has been generally unable to compete with good teams.
It’s a bad sign for the Lions as they prepare to host the Packers for the NFC North championship. And even if Detroit reverses the recent trend and manages to beat Green Bay and wins the division (or if Washington loses to the Giants and Detroit gets in as the No. 6 seed), the Lions aren’t ready to go on a run against the best teams in the conference.
“They couldn’t really stop us, we stopped ourselves, so we hope so.”…yep, you only lost by one point, wait a second, never mind…
Typical looser mentality we beat ourselves, dude you got run out of the building take your lumps and move on.
The Cowboys defense couldn’t stop them in the first half, but the Cowboys made great halftime adjustments, and defense absolutely dominated the lions in the 3rd and 4th quarter. Regardless, the lions couldn’t stop the Cowboys offense the entire game, what makes Ebron think things would be different if they played again?
What a distraction. Looking past GB are you EE?
Oh no, more crying.
Guess Eric Ebron plans on getting his butt beat again by the Cowboys!
“They couldn’t really stop us”. Eric must have had a blindfold on during the entire 2nd half.
Here’s a clue. Don’t worry about who you might play if you get into the playoffs.
Concentrate only on the game in front of you that will get you to the playoffs in the first place.
SMH
The Lions have scored a combined 3 points in the second halves of their last two games against Dallas. They got outcoached and outplayed in both.
Watch Detroit lose to GB and have Washington beat the Giants to have Detroit out of the playoffs completely.
Wonder if any press people will bother to ask EE about that then….
As a Cowboys fan, I hope so too
They’re gonna get blown out by 30 on Sunday night.
The biggest bust in any draft in the past decade is back guys!
Stone handed, big mouth is so horrible!
Am I the only one that laughs out loud when a player from the Lions talks smack?
No one beats themselves, they just make it easier for the other team to win.
Shut up and stop dropping balls. That can be your contribution towards the Lions raising their game.
vikingf0rlife says:
Dec 28, 2016 12:28 PM
The biggest bust in any draft in the past decade is back guys!
=================
JaMarcus Russell, Dion Jordan, Vernon Gholston, Aaron Curry, Jason Smith, Trent Richardson and Christian Ponder just to name a few all say hello. Purples, lol