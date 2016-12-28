If the Cowboys pull their QB, they may go with Mark Sanchez

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 28, 2016, 7:02 AM EST

If the Cowboys get in position to pull starters Sunday against the Eagles, it might not be Tony Romo who replaces Dak Prescott.

Via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, there’s a chance the Cowboys would activate third quarterback Mark Sanchez for just such an instance, keeping Tony Romo tucked safety away behind glass in the event of a playoff injury.

The Cowboys have sufficient injuries on both lines to make giving Sanchez a jersey a possibility.

Owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Romo didn’t need any reps in a regular season game for them to feel confident in his ability to come in in relief if needed.

“I hear this stuff about rust,” Jones said. “Well, Romo doesn’t look rusty at practice, I’ll tell you that. He’s out there practicing against some pretty good guys. Romo has had huge numbers of experience, he’s seen everything that an NFL defense can throw at him. And so you don’t have to worry about the number of repetitions.