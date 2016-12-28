 Skip to content

If the Cowboys pull their QB, they may go with Mark Sanchez

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 28, 2016, 7:02 AM EST
GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 16: Mark Sanchez #3 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Getty Images

If the Cowboys get in position to pull starters Sunday against the Eagles, it might not be Tony Romo who replaces Dak Prescott.

Via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, there’s a chance the Cowboys would activate third quarterback Mark Sanchez for just such an instance, keeping Tony Romo tucked safety away behind glass in the event of a playoff injury.

The Cowboys have sufficient injuries on both lines to make giving Sanchez a jersey a possibility.

Owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Romo didn’t need any reps in a regular season game for them to feel confident in his ability to come in in relief if needed.

“I hear this stuff about rust,” Jones said. “Well, Romo doesn’t look rusty at practice, I’ll tell you that. He’s out there practicing against some pretty good guys. Romo has had huge numbers of experience, he’s seen everything that an NFL defense can throw at him. And so you don’t have to worry about the number of repetitions.

“All of that said, it’s better not to have a risk with him and to keep him available to us during the playoff.”

It would also save them the risk of the 36-year-old Romo coming in and playing well in a meaningless game, which would only stir people up as the Cowboys enter the playoffs with a rookie filling the role that was created for him.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Home, Philadelphia Eagles, Rumor Mill
Respond to “If the Cowboys pull their QB, they may go with Mark Sanchez”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!