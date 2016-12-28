Jalen Ramsey wins first AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jaguars rookie cornerback Jalen Ramsey was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 16 after his interception for a touchdown sealed an upset of the Titans.
The 33-yard interception return came in the fourth quarter. It was his second interception of the season; both have come in the last two weeks.
Ramsey, who has started all 15 games, also was credited with four tackles in the game. He has 13 pass breakups on the season and has been especially good over the last month.
Ramsey becomes the first Jaguars rookie defensive back to win a player of the week honor.
Malcolm Butler got HOSED. 2 INT’s and he recovered a fumble.
good for the young player to develop and get better as the season progressed, really positive sign for his career–although I have to say that interception is diminished somewhat because it came from a matt cassell pass–he may be the worst qb (former starter)to hit the field in the last 50 years, no exaggeration I saw him last season in Dallas and good lord he is awful, he is an awful awful player.
Malcolm Butler picked off two passes and recovered a fumble. Also didn’t allow one completion. This is your true afc Def player of the week!
Malcolm Butler got robbed again. No Pro Bowl and laughable he was not player of the week.