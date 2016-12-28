Jalen Ramsey wins first AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 28, 2016, 9:39 AM EST

Jaguars rookie cornerback Jalen Ramsey was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 16 after his interception for a touchdown sealed an upset of the Titans.

The 33-yard interception return came in the fourth quarter. It was his second interception of the season; both have come in the last two weeks.

Ramsey, who has started all 15 games, also was credited with four tackles in the game. He has 13 pass breakups on the season and has been especially good over the last month.

Ramsey becomes the first Jaguars rookie defensive back to win a player of the week honor.