Jameis Winston praises odd-man-out Doug Martin

Posted by Mike Florio on December 28, 2016, 1:31 PM EST

For whatever reason, the Buccaneers apparently have fallen out of love with running back Doug Martin. Quarterback Jameis Winston apparently doesn’t share the organization’s lukewarm view of the fifth-year tailback.

“I know we got a great franchise running back in Doug Martin,” Winston told reporters on Wednesday, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I’m not worried about his situation. I’m concerned about how can we improve, how can I get better, how can I help put this team in better situations to win football games when it’s time to win a playoff game. That’s what I got to focus on.”

If Winston’s assessment of Martin is correct, it seems he’ll end up playing running back for another team in 2017. Despite a five-year, $35 million contract signed earlier this year (which pays him $7 million fully guaranteed next year), the Bucs are by all appearances done with Martin.

By making him a healthy scratch in the final games of 2016, the Bucs likely are hoping to ensure that he’ll be healthy and, in turn, attractive to other teams. Ideally, the Bucs would find a trade partner. The more likely reality is that they’ll cut him and see the $7 million obligation reduced by whatever he earns elsewhere next year.