Jameis Winston praises odd-man-out Doug Martin

For whatever reason, the Buccaneers apparently have fallen out of love with running back Doug Martin. Quarterback Jameis Winston apparently doesn’t share the organization’s lukewarm view of the fifth-year tailback.
“I know we got a great franchise running back in Doug Martin,” Winston told reporters on Wednesday, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I’m not worried about his situation. I’m concerned about how can we improve, how can I get better, how can I help put this team in better situations to win football games when it’s time to win a playoff game. That’s what I got to focus on.”
If Winston’s assessment of Martin is correct, it seems he’ll end up playing running back for another team in 2017. Despite a five-year, $35 million contract signed earlier this year (which pays him $7 million fully guaranteed next year), the Bucs are by all appearances done with Martin.
By making him a healthy scratch in the final games of 2016, the Bucs likely are hoping to ensure that he’ll be healthy and, in turn, attractive to other teams. Ideally, the Bucs would find a trade partner. The more likely reality is that they’ll cut him and see the $7 million obligation reduced by whatever he earns elsewhere next year.
Doug Martin is a good running back (when he is healthy).
He is from Oakland, I thought there was a chance he would sign with the Raiders…if he is release he still can!!!
I could see him on the Seattle Seahawks.
And the business side of the game rears its ugly head once again. Big contracts = big target on your back if you dont live up to it.
Martin got “excused” absence today on the last week of practice for the Bucs & he’s healthy. Something is up with this situation. Another blunder by their amateur hour head coach Koetter.
The future of the Bucs is as uncertain as Martin’s is at this point…
Possibly getting rid of a good RB many teams have struggled to find..
The defense has carried the Bucs this season….. Will Mike Smith get another job leaving the Bucs to once again degress back to losing seasons…
Is this the season Mike Glennon goes to another team and have success like SO many other players have done throughout Bucs history…
Time will tell…