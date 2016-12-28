Jay Ajayi named AFC offensive player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 9:43 AM EST

The Dolphins clinched a playoff spot in Week 16, which was not something that felt particularly likely when the team opened the year with four losses in their first five games.

Things began to turn around in Week Six when Jay Ajayi ran for 204 yards in a 30-15 win over the Steelers that touched off a six-game winning streak and nine wins in 10 games. It’s fitting, then, that Ajayi had another monster game as the Dolphins moved into the postseason.

Ajayi ran 32 times for 206 yards against the Bills — the second time he’s gone for 200+ against Buffalo this year and third time overall — and had a 57-yard run in overtime that set up Andrew Franks‘ game-winning field goal. Ajayi has been named the AFC offensive player of the week for the third time this season as a result.

The turnaround for the Dolphins is as stark as it has been for Ajayi. He was left in Miami when the team traveled to Seattle in Week One due to a coach’s decision that had the now-retired Arian Foster at the top of the depth chart at running back.