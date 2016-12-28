Jets “don’t anticipate” firing Todd Bowles

Posted by Mike Florio on December 28, 2016, 3:46 PM EST

With the Jets playing poorly in recent weeks, creating the impression at times that they aren’t even trying, the team’s head coach reportedly isn’t in danger of paying for that apparent lack of effort with his job.

Via Gary Myers of the New York Daily News, a “well-placed Jets source” said Wednesday regarding the second-year head coach, “I don’t anticipate changes.”

That’s hardly an unconditional and unequivocal statement that Bowles will be back. I don’t anticipate having a bird crap on my head tomorrow. But it could still happen, in theory. (And plenty of you are rooting for it.)

Myers reports that G.M. Mike Maccagnan also is expected to return for a third year on the job. The fact that Bowles apparently is returning makes that unsurprising; that said, it wouldn’t be the first time the Jets allowed the team’s football operations to go cockeyed by firing the G.M. and keeping the coach.

It also wouldn’t be the first time the Jets said one thing and did another with their head coach. Eight years ago, former coach Eric Mangini was told that he’d keep him job beyond 2008, until he didn’t.

“I was told no matter what happens if we bring in Brett Favre, you’re absolutely safe,” Mangini said earlier this year. “I probably should have gotten that in writing.”

The technically incomplete commitment to Bowles isn’t in writing, either. And it allows for the Jets to change their mind if the trial balloon goes splat.