Jets “don’t anticipate” firing Todd Bowles

With the Jets playing poorly in recent weeks, creating the impression at times that they aren’t even trying, the team’s head coach reportedly isn’t in danger of paying for that apparent lack of effort with his job.
Via Gary Myers of the New York Daily News, a “well-placed Jets source” said Wednesday regarding the second-year head coach, “I don’t anticipate changes.”
That’s hardly an unconditional and unequivocal statement that Bowles will be back. I don’t anticipate having a bird crap on my head tomorrow. But it could still happen, in theory. (And plenty of you are rooting for it.)
Myers reports that G.M. Mike Maccagnan also is expected to return for a third year on the job. The fact that Bowles apparently is returning makes that unsurprising; that said, it wouldn’t be the first time the Jets allowed the team’s football operations to go cockeyed by firing the G.M. and keeping the coach.
It also wouldn’t be the first time the Jets said one thing and did another with their head coach. Eight years ago, former coach Eric Mangini was told that he’d keep him job beyond 2008, until he didn’t.
“I was told no matter what happens if we bring in Brett Favre, you’re absolutely safe,” Mangini said earlier this year. “I probably should have gotten that in writing.”
The technically incomplete commitment to Bowles isn’t in writing, either. And it allows for the Jets to change their mind if the trial balloon goes splat.
This is why you’d be a fool to want that job or sign there as a free agent.
Just a horrendous organization.
Matt Forte turned down the Pats to play for the Jets.
How on earth does that make sense?
Fire whoever made the decision to draft Hackenberg.
poor Hackenberg!
“This is why you’d be a fool to want that job or sign there as a free agent.”
Bowles will get 3 years of being paid 4 million a year. Coordinators make far less than that. He would have been a fool to turn it down. Now even when he is fired he’s set for life and his kids are too if he has any.
The thing that bothers me about bowels is he has a defensive background and this defense especially the front line is playing heartless uninspired football. He also refuses to make changes. But in the end it’s the Jets and they aren’t supposed to make the right decisions. Say what you want about Rex Ryan as a head coach but he sure as hell would have this defense playing a hell of a lot better
He should be fired for deciding to kick that field goal last week.
No matter how frustrated Jets fans will be, Woody made a good call here. Idk if Todd Bowles is “the guy” but right now this job is unattractive and facing a rebuild. Why fire Bowles and put Maccagnan in a lame duck year with a new coach, that essentially makes it a lame duck year for a new coach as well if you fire Maccagnan after 2017 and it’s a really bad look when you’re trying to present yourself to the best candidates. The power structure of the Jets is bad, Bowles reports to Woody, Woody invests in the guys he paid top dollar for and you saw a team full of slow veterans because Woody doesn’t want to waste his money so those guys were starters. Now you’re starting to see that Maccagnans draft picks are not terrible and they should’ve mixed some of those guys with the veterans and made depth chart moves. No one has been talking about it but the Jets stadium has been near empty this year ever since October the fans are fed up, Woody needs to do what’s best for the team and himself and give up control.
riflemanlax says:
Dec 28, 2016 3:52 PM
Fire whoever made the decision to draft Hackenberg.
======================
Yeah, that sure derailed their season. smh