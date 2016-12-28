Joe Staley hopeful to play in finale against Seahawks

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 28, 2016, 2:42 AM EST

After appearing in 92 straight games for the San Francisco 49ers, left tackle Joe Staley has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury. But despite the 49ers having nothing to play for on Sunday, Staley is hopeful he’ll be able to play in the team’s season finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

“If I’m healthy, I’m 100 percent playing,” Staley said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “It just sucks sitting out. I’ve prided myself on being available to the football team every single week and had a nice little streak going there for a while. So it’s kind of a bummer to sit out, especially with a hamstring injury. It feels good now, so I’m ready to go.”

Staley had started every game for the 49ers since missing the final seven games of the 2010 season with a broken fibula.

Staley said he went through warmups and participated in some team drills in practice with the team on Tuesday. Zane Beadles and Trent Brown have filled in for Staley the last three weeks.