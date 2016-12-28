Jordan Reed limited in practice Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 12:47 PM EST

The final week of practice in the regular season has gotten off to a good start for Jordan Reed.

The Redskins tight end was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, which was a step forward from last week when his shoulder injury kept him from taking part in any of the team’s practice sessions. Reed would go on to miss the team’s 41-21 win over the Bears last Saturday.

Coach Jay Gruden called Reed’s return to practice a “good sign” for his chances of playing against the Giants on Sunday. The Redskins will qualify for the playoffs with a win unless the Lions and Packers tie on Sunday night.

Reed had four catches for 56 yards when the Redskins beat the Giants in their first meeting of the year.

The news isn’t as positive for safety Su’a Cravens. He’s missed the last two games with an upper arm injury and Gruden said that it is “not looking good” for him to make it back into the lineup this weekend.