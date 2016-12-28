Knee lands Tom Savage on injury report, but he practices fully

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 4:55 PM EST

At one point in last Saturday night’s game against the Bengals, Texans quarterback Tom Savage was limping a bit and favoring his right knee.

That didn’t stop him from finishing out the victory that made Houston this year’s AFC South champs or from getting the nod as the starter in Week 17 against the Titans and, presumably, the playoffs. It was enough to land him on Wednesday’s injury report, although the fact that he was a full participant should keep all of the team’s plans for this weekend on track.

Savage replaced Brock Osweiler in Week 15 and piloted the Texans to a comeback win before steering them to the 12-10 victory over Cincinnati in his first NFL start.

Running back Lamar Miller did not practice after missing the Christmas Eve game with an ankle injury. Miller’s status for this weekend isn’t known, but he’s said he will be ready to go for the Wild Card round. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker John Simon also sat out of practice for Houston.