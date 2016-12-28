Lions sign cornerback Crezdon Butler

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 10:37 AM EST

The Lions have made a roster move ahead of this weekend’s NFC North championship game.

The team announced Wednesday morning that they have signed cornerback Crezdon Butler. In a corresponding move, defensive tackle Stefan Charles has been placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Butler has had two stints with the Lions last year and made three tackles in eight games with the team. The well-traveled defensive back has also played regular season games with the Steelers, Cardinals, Redskins, Bills, Chargers, Buccaneers and Seahawks since entering the league as a Pittsburgh fifth-round pick in 2010.

Butler’s arrival comes at a moment when Darius Slay is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him from the lineup against the Cowboys in Week 16. The Lions certainly hope that Slay will be well enough to go against the Packers on Sunday night, but Butler gives them another option in the event he can’t play.