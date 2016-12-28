Lions sign cornerback Crezdon Butler

The Lions have made a roster move ahead of this weekend’s NFC North championship game.
The team announced Wednesday morning that they have signed cornerback Crezdon Butler. In a corresponding move, defensive tackle Stefan Charles has been placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury.
Butler has had two stints with the Lions last year and made three tackles in eight games with the team. The well-traveled defensive back has also played regular season games with the Steelers, Cardinals, Redskins, Bills, Chargers, Buccaneers and Seahawks since entering the league as a Pittsburgh fifth-round pick in 2010.
Butler’s arrival comes at a moment when Darius Slay is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him from the lineup against the Cowboys in Week 16. The Lions certainly hope that Slay will be well enough to go against the Packers on Sunday night, but Butler gives them another option in the event he can’t play.
Mad Cuz Bad!
The buccaneers have won the division more recently than the lions. Sad!
this is a huge pickup for the lions
Man, some of these guys have wacky first names, don’t they? What happened to naming sons names like Mike or Jim?
Last time, he helped the Lions break that freaking forever loss streak in Green Bay. You know what’s been away longer? Their division title crowning! Let’s see a bit more magic, Butler!!! It’s so close, just finish this!!!!!
Them names are old and played out people are more creative now
“Man, some of these guys have wacky first names, don’t they?”
My favorite is “Barkevious” lol but I’d never laugh in that guy’s face. He’s probably a pro football player because it was either be a tough guy or get picked on forever
For a guy who’s been released as often as he has, Butler has made a pretty decent career out of being a mid-season injury roster fill-in. He’s played meaningful snaps for at least half of the teams on that list.