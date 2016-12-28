Matt Bryant wins NFC special teams honors

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 28, 2016, 9:46 AM EST

The Falcons have the highest-scoring offense in the league, and kicker Matt Bryant is a big part of that.

The Falcons kicker was named NFC special teams player of the week after hitting several long field goals last week against the Panthers, as the Falcons wrapped up the NFC South title.

Bryant was 4-of-5 on field goals, getting one blocked. But he hit from 48, 50 and 51 yards, showing the kind of deep-ball ability that makes him fit in with his offensive teammates.

He’s 33-of-36 on field goals this season.