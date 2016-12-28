McAdoo says Giants will play to win, Vegas doesn’t believe him

The Giants continue to say they’ll play their starters and play to win on Sunday in Washington, but the people who set the point spreads in Las Vegas do not believe it.
Giants coach Ben McAdoo insisted today that his team is playing to win, and he intends to have starting quarterback Eli Manning play the entire game. That echoes what Giants players have said about their preparations this week.
And yet in Las Vegas, Washington opened as a five-point favorite, and the money has come in significantly for Washington, which is now favored by eight points. Based on the teams’ records, season-long point differentials and other traits, Washington would ordinarily be about a three-point favorite at home against the Giants. For Washington to be an eight-point favorite suggests that the bettors don’t believe McAdoo’s team is really going to play to win on Sunday.
The Lions and Packers are hoping McAdoo is telling the truth: If Washington loses, both the Lions and Packers will go to the playoffs. If Washington wins, only the winner of Sunday night’s Lions-Packers game will go to the playoffs.
Maybe I’m a bit jaded as a Redskins fan, but it seems like the most prudent thing to do would be treat it like a preseason game. Starters play a drive, or a quarter, or a half. Enough to keep momentum going into the playoffs, but reduce your injury risk in a game where a loss or a win doesn’t affect your team either way.
You can’t believe anything out of the Giants camp. They are lying cheaters.
Giants have too many issues offensively to be “resting” anyone. You cannot worry about injuries.
Whether the Giants play their starters or not there is always going to be an intensity difference when one team must win the game, and that team is even playing at home.
It’s because they are LYING. Consider this. By playing to win, they could possibly be letting the Packers slip in even with a loss at Detroit.
Who do the Giants won’t to face in the playoffs, the Skins or the Pack?
I doubt we are going to see a an inspired Giants effort in this one.
Well… Since Mara thought he had constructed the perfect schedule for the Redskins to fail this season and can’t believe they are still alive. I would imagine orders from the top are to play everyone.
Better go full strength, Giants! Beat the team who already beat you once in your house!