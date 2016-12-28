More panel problems at U.S. Bank Stadium

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2016, 8:22 AM EST

Before U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis officially opened last summer, they had to work on securing panels on the exterior of the building after they became loose during a storm.

They’re dealing with something similar as the Vikings’ first season in their new home comes to a close. Several of the zinc panels on the exterior of the stadium came loose again early on Monday morning and one of them fell to the ground. The Minneapolis Sports Facilty Authority said that “extreme weather and high winds” were to blame for the issue.

“We are awaiting a recommendation regarding next steps to permanently resolve this issue,” MSFA spokeswoman Jenn Hathaway said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

No one was injured by the falling panel — the rare time something happened involving the Vikings this season without an injury occurring — and an area in the plaza under the wall has been cordoned off as contractors work to solve the problem. Given the frequency of rough weather in Minnesota, let’s hope they do before someone does get hurt.